In the Corona crisis, the government simplified access to Hartz 4. The asset test is suspended. Associations are calling for this to be permanent.

Hamburg – In view of the consequences of the Corona crisis, several associations in Germany have called for a reform of the Hartz 4 laws. In particular, the currently suspended asset test should be abolished, warned VdK President Verena Bentele in a hearing in the German Bundestag. “Many beneficiaries do not apply out of shame because they are forced to disclose their complete living conditions,” criticized the expert.

In principle, applicants must explain their financial circumstances before receiving the basic security. Before an entitlement exists, subsistence must first be met from the remaining income or from existing assets. But because thousands of jobs were threatened in the pandemic and those affected should quickly receive Hartz coverage, the federal government suspended this test until the end of the year.

But from the point of view of associations such as VdK or Diakonie, the principle can be assessed as outdated even without the Corona crisis. The chances of success for the implementation of the requirement are low.