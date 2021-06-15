The Corona crisis hit children from Hartz IV families hard. To compensate for this, there is now a free time bonus. But how does the payout work?

Berlin / Hamburg – Eat an ice cream or take a trip to the amusement park? This is difficult for many children from Hartz IV households. But now the federal government is supporting the families with one Free time bonus* in the amount of 100 euros. The money is intended to mitigate the consequences of the Corona crisis and can be spent as the mood takes you, emphasized Family Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). The one-time payment should be paid out unbureaucratically – from August 2021.

The Bundestag approved the bonus last week. This was preceded by a bill by the black-red coalition. The bonus is part of the “Catching up after Corona” action program, for which the Federal Ministry of Finance has made available a total of two billion euros. A total of 2.7 million children and young people should benefit. Who is eligible and how the money is paid out, You can find out here in a detailed report on the Hartz IV leisure bonus from the news portal 24hamburg.de*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.