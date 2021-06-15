Former President Mauricio Macri added his criticism of the national government, after Alberto Fernández’s administration refrained from condemning Daniel Ortega’s government in Nicaragua at the Organization of American States (OAS).

“Once again, Argentina is silent in the face of human rights violations. In this case, by abstaining from voting in the OAS, the condemnation of the Ortega regime, which arrested, among others, four candidates for the presidency, anticipating that the next elections will lack any legitimacy, “Macri tweeted, also referring to the Argentine position against Venezuela.

He added: “26 countries condemned the abuses of the Nicaraguan government. Argentina looked the other way.”

Once again, Argentina is silent in the face of human rights violations. In this case, by abstaining from voting in the OAS, he condemns the Ortega regime, which arrested, among others, four candidates for the presidency, anticipating that the next elections will lack any legitimacy. – Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) June 15, 2021

The Permanent Council of the OAS was summoned to an extraordinary virtual session to discuss the situation in Nicaragua, at the request of Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, the United States, Peru and Paraguay, another sign of the strong international pressure that weighs these days on the country directed since 2007 by Ortega and that today he presides together with his wife Rosario Murillo.

The resolution adopted by the majority condemned “Unequivocally” to the Nicaraguan government and called for the “immediate release of the presidential candidates and all political prisoners.”

The vote for the resolution was 26 countries in favor, 5 abstentions (Argentina, Mexico, Honduras, Belize and Dominica) and 3 against (Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Bolivia).

Later, in a joint statement with Mexico (another country that abstained), the Argentine government “rejected” the arrest of opposition figures, but explained that its decision to abstain was due to “principle of non-intervention in internal affairs”.

“We do not agree with the countries that, far from supporting the normal development of democratic institutions, neglect andThe principle of non-intervention in internal affairs, so dear to our history, “said the official document..

Repudiation in the opposition

“Before it was Venezuela, now it is Nicaragua. This is the international policy that condemns us to be isolated from the world, “complained the president of the PRO bloc in Congress, Cristian Ritondo.

The head of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock in the lower house, Mario Negri, noted: “The government’s international policy leads Argentina to the worst of all worlds. First they decided to pretend that Maduro did not violate the human rights of thousands of Venezuelans. Today at the OAS they avoided condemning the Ortega regime’s persecution of opponents in Nicaragua. Alarming”.

In the same vein, the radical deputy expressed Facundo Suarez Lastra, who pointed out to Foreign Minister Felipe Solá: “The Argentine government abstains from the condemnation in the OAS of the violation of human rights in Nicaragua. The lukewarmness of our Foreign Ministry is unacceptable. Felipe Solá must explain why he protects the Ortega regime that represses his people and even imprisons opposition candidates. “

The Civic Coalition also joined in the criticism. “In Nicaragua there is a dictator who imprisons candidates opposed to his regime. Argentina refrained from asking for the release of those political prisoners. Dictatorships are always condemned. As Argentina I am ashamed of supporting Ortega,” said the deputy of the Civic Coalition, Paula Oliveto.

His parliamentarian Marcela Campagnoli added: “With 13 opposition candidates detained by the Nicaraguan government, Argentina should not abstain from sentencing for human rights violations at the OAS.”.

Through the networks, the group of Youth of the PRO stated: “The National Government refrained from condemning the violations of human rights in Nicaragua before the OAS. Again, from the wrong side of history.”

DS