Millions of people remember Harry Melling for being Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter’s cruel cousin. After the famous film saga, the 32-year-old actor diversified his career so as not to be pigeonholed with the character that made him famous.

In 2018 it was part of the movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, directed by the Coen brothers. Other films in which he participated were The Devil at All Hours, where he shared roles with Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland, Revenge with Liam Neeson and the series Lady’s Gambit.

Now, his new interpretation will be one of the most important in his career. Melling just signed a contract to give life to a young Edgar Allan Poe on the Netflix tape titled The pale blue eye. The actor will be accompanied by Chistian Bale, while the direction will be in charge of Scott cooper.

What will The pale blue eye be about?

The film, titled in Spanish The Pale Blue Eye, places its plot in 1830, time when a veteran detective tries to solve some mysterious murders along with a young genius named Edgar Allan Poe. The filming and premiere dates of the feature film have not yet been officially announced.

Edgar Allan Poe’s life has been made into a movie on different occasions. The first film, titled The loves of Edgar Allan Poe, dates from the year 1942 and starred Harry Lachman. The last film, released in 2011, had John Cusack as the American writer. Will Harry Melling measure up to Edgar Allan Poe?