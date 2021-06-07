Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced the arrival of their second daughter. The Dukes of Sussex expressed their happiness through a statement and revealed details about the birth of the little girl, whom they called Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Lili was born on Friday June 4 at 11:40 am under the trustworthy care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces”Reads the letter publicly released to the media.

The new addition to the family captured the attention of millions of people and even members of the Royal Family, who did not hesitate to congratulate parents through social networks.

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana. The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are delighted with the news. Lilibet is the eleventh great-granddaughter of his majesty ”, reads in the publication published by the account of Instagram British Crown officer.

The prince william, Harry’s brother, and his wife Kate middleton They also joined in the greetings: “We are very happy with the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie ”.

Royal Family congratulates Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Harry also moved their followers with the unique choice of name they destined for their second heiress. As reported, his inspiration was the late princess Diana of Wales and the nickname of Queen Elizabeth, whom her relatives call Lilibet (short for Elizabeth).

Prince Harry, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.