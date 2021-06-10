Hard core and young courage – the Finnish European Championship team is presented

9.6. 2:00 | Updated 6:34
Goalkeepers
1 Lukas Hradecky
Age: 31
Company: Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Length: 187 cm
65 matches / 0 goals
Role: Hradecky, one of the best in the Bundesliga, is the team’s clear number one goalkeeper.
12 Jesse Joronen
Age: 28
Company: Brescia Calcio
Length: 195 cm
14 national matches / 0 goals
Role: A second goalkeeper who is a quality patchman if, for some reason, Hradecky could not get between the poles.
23 Anssi Jaakkola
Age: 34
Company: Bristol Rovers
Length: 196 cm
3 national matches / 0 goals
Role: Jaakkola is the third goalkeeper in the Finnish goalkeeper trio, whose most important task is to keep himself ready if surprises happen.
Defenders
2 Paul Arajuuri
Age: 32
Company: Paphos FC
Length: 192
51 national matches / 3 goals
Role: The cornerstone of defense. In the opening, regardless of whether Finland is playing downstairs with two or three toppers.
3 Daniel O’Shaughnessy
Age: 26
Society: HJK
Length: 190 cm
11 national matches / 0 goals
Role: As a left-footed player, a natural alternative to the third top spot when Toivio plays on the right and Arajuuri in the middle. Spins long boundary throws. The only one playing in the Veikkausliiga in Huuhkaji.
4 Joona Toivio
Age: 33
Company: BK Häcken
Length: 186 cm
73 matches / 3 goals
Role: A more spherical party than Finland’s opening central defense duo with certainty. On the ground both two and three toppers downstairs. An alternative to long-range free-kick.
5 Leo Väisänen
Age: 23
Company: IF Elfsborg
Length: 188 cm
8 national matches / 0 goals
Role: One of many options for opening a three-top line. A versatile player brings options for coaching. Played as a winger on the crew of France.
13 Pyry Soiri
Age: 26
Company: Esbjerg FB
Length: 183 cm
30 national matches / 5 goals
Role: Soiri was surprisingly chosen as the defender. Running supporter of attacks. In Huuhkajat, a substitute who also offers an alternative to the midfield at the point if Huuhkajat moves to a 4-4-2 formation.
15 Niko Hämäläinen
Age: 24
Company: Queens Park Rangers
Length: 178 cm
7 national matches / 0 goals
Role: Hämäläinen was selected for the team after Sauli Väisänen’s injury. Hämäläinen, who is comfortable on the left side, can get his chance from a substitution in a match if Huuhkajat needs attacking power.
17 Nikolai Alho
Age: 28
Company: MTK Budapest
Length: 172 cm
12 national matches / 0 goals
Role: An option that actively seeks attacks and ascents in place of a wingback. Problems in international games in the defensive direction. Can’t fit in the opening, but gets responsibility as a substitute.
18 Jere Uronen
Age: 26
Company: KRC Genk
Length: 177 cm
49 national matches / 1 goal
Role: A clear choice for opening to the left in the role of winger or wingback. The rise of the left-footed defender is needed to support the attack.
22 Jukka Raitala
Age: 32
Club: Minnesota United
Length: 181 cm
56 matches / 0 goals
Role: Experienced Raitala played in the spring World Cup qualifiers both in the top three and as a winger. In the European Championships, a probable starter in the place of the right wing defender.
25 Robert Ivanov
Age: 26
Company: Warta Poznan
Length: 197 cm
4 national matches / 0 goals
Role: Ivanov, who was the last player to join the national team, played a strong season in Poland. In several other ways, the owls are among those from which the third topper is chosen.
Midfielders and strikers
6 Glen Chamber
Age: 25
Company: Rangers FC
Length: 183 cm
31 national matches / 1 goal
Role: The soul of the ball game structure of the owls. Provides fast and secure feeds that promote the game. Skillful in coping with pressure and in tight spaces. Crucial player in the direction of attack.
7 Robert Taylor
Age: 26
Company: SK Brann
Length: 182 cm
20 national matches / 1 goal
Role: Taylor, who has played strongly in the recent League of Nations, is one of the players whose role would increase in the 4-4-2 system. Fast and skillful Able to play in the middle of the midfield, both upper and lower, but in those places the team remains farther away from the place on the field.
8 Robin Lod
Age: 28
Company: Minnesota United
Length: 180 cm
45 national matches / 4 goals
Role: The playmaker and Puck’s radar pair in the attack. Lodi’s passes are an important part of Buck getting the balls. Able to play an offensive role in multiple game locations. One of the key issues in building the opening is whether to place Lod in the middle or on top of Puck.
9 Fredrik Jensen
Age: 23
Company: FC Augsburg
Length: 183 cm
18 national matches / 7 goals
Role: Jensen’s career development has been hampered by extensive injuries. Been effective against his minutes of play. Probably responsibility at the head of the offensive permit.
10 Teemu Pukki
Age: 31
Company: Norwich City
Length: 180 cm
91 national matches / 30 goals
Role: A finishing and runner-up Owl’s number one cannon who has scored goals for Norwich and the national team at a brisk pace. Finland also needs goals from Puk in the European Championship tournament to continue.
11 Rasmus Schüller
Age: 29
Company: Djurgårdens IF
Length: 177 cm
49 national matches / 0 goals
Role: Schüller, who plays at the bottom of the midfield, rarely sparkles, but is a reliable alternative to basic play with his ball and easy passes. He has often entered the field and minutes are coming in the European Championships as well. Depending on Sparv’s condition, it may even reach an opening in some games.
14 Tim Sparv (C)
Age: 34
Company: AE Larissa
Length: 195 cm
81 national matches / 1 goal
Role: The injury hurt the spring and the feel of the game is a mystery. A captain who leads a team mentally and actively guides players while on the field. Excellent key players were the key players in the European Championship qualifiers in midfield defense. The condition of the game affects how the midfield ensemble is built in the opening.
16 Thomas Lam
Age: 27
Company: PEC Zwolle
Length: 185 cm
26 matches / 0 goals
Role: Lam played on his club team as both a central defender and a topper. A player who plays two places for coaching will bring peace of mind to the coaches, but the responsibility is likely to be limited. Rarely entered the field in national team competitive matches.
19 Joni Kauko
Age: 30
Company: Esbjerg fB
Length: 187 cm
25 national matches / 0 goals
Role: The remote is seen quite regularly in the midfield of Owls. A defensive player with fins will also support attacks when the right place comes. The role in three-player midfield increases if Tim Sparv is unable to play full games or if Robin Lodi’s place is under attack.
21 Lassi Lappalainen
Age: 22
Company: Club de foot Montreal
Length: 183 cm
8 national matches / 0 goals
Role: Lappalainen, who has been on the sidelines of the national team for a year and a half, is strongest in long transports. If Finland moves to the 4-4–2 system somewhere, Lappalainen may have use on the edge of the midfield. A reserve role is more clearly available in 5-3-2.
22 Joel Pohjanpalo
Age: 26
Company: Union Berlin
Length: 184 cm
42 national matches / 9 goals
Role: Few Owls playing in big series. A strong and triggering alternative to the tip. Gain responsibility at least well in advance as a coming substitute. The place of the opening is partly determined by how Lodi’s role is constructed.
24 Onni Valakari
Age: 21
Company: Paphos FC
Length: 187 cm
5 national matches / 1 goal
Role: The offensive midfielder rose to the spotlight with a handsome goal in a friendly against France. 12 goals in the Cyprus league also spoke of finishing ability. Was the team’s most dangerous player in the offensive direction in a match against Sweden and could be the European Championship Joker Card. The key players of the future, and will probably get their chances at the European Green.
26 Marcus Forss
Age: 21
Company: Brentford FC
Length: 182 cm
4 national matches / 1 goal
Role: Forss, who plays in the English Championship, has received praise for his arrogance and training attitude. The most important names for the future of owls, but there are still small minutes behind Pukki and Pohjanpalo.
.
