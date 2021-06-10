Hard core and young courage – the Finnish European Championship team is presented

9.6. 2:00 | Updated 6:34

Goalkeepers

1 Lukas Hradecky

Age: 31

Company: Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Length: 187 cm

65 matches / 0 goals

Role: Hradecky, one of the best in the Bundesliga, is the team’s clear number one goalkeeper.

12 Jesse Joronen

Age: 28

Company: Brescia Calcio

Length: 195 cm

14 national matches / 0 goals

Role: A second goalkeeper who is a quality patchman if, for some reason, Hradecky could not get between the poles.

23 Anssi Jaakkola

Age: 34

Company: Bristol Rovers

Length: 196 cm

3 national matches / 0 goals

Role: Jaakkola is the third goalkeeper in the Finnish goalkeeper trio, whose most important task is to keep himself ready if surprises happen.

Tim Sparv, Teemu Pukki and Jere Uronen in exercises.

Defenders

2 Paul Arajuuri

Age: 32

Company: Paphos FC

Length: 192

51 national matches / 3 goals

Role: The cornerstone of defense. In the opening, regardless of whether Finland is playing downstairs with two or three toppers.

3 Daniel O’Shaughnessy

Age: 26

Society: HJK

Length: 190 cm

11 national matches / 0 goals

Role: As a left-footed player, a natural alternative to the third top spot when Toivio plays on the right and Arajuuri in the middle. Spins long boundary throws. The only one playing in the Veikkausliiga in Huuhkaji.

4 Joona Toivio

Age: 33

Company: BK Häcken

Length: 186 cm

73 matches / 3 goals

Role: A more spherical party than Finland’s opening central defense duo with certainty. On the ground both two and three toppers downstairs. An alternative to long-range free-kick.

5 Leo Väisänen

Age: 23

Company: IF Elfsborg

Length: 188 cm

8 national matches / 0 goals

Role: One of many options for opening a three-top line. A versatile player brings options for coaching. Played as a winger on the crew of France.

13 Pyry Soiri

Age: 26

Company: Esbjerg FB

Length: 183 cm

30 national matches / 5 goals

Role: Soiri was surprisingly chosen as the defender. Running supporter of attacks. In Huuhkajat, a substitute who also offers an alternative to the midfield at the point if Huuhkajat moves to a 4-4-2 formation.

15 Niko Hämäläinen

Age: 24

Company: Queens Park Rangers

Length: 178 cm

7 national matches / 0 goals

Role: Hämäläinen was selected for the team after Sauli Väisänen’s injury. Hämäläinen, who is comfortable on the left side, can get his chance from a substitution in a match if Huuhkajat needs attacking power.

17 Nikolai Alho

Age: 28

Company: MTK Budapest

Length: 172 cm

12 national matches / 0 goals

Role: An option that actively seeks attacks and ascents in place of a wingback. Problems in international games in the defensive direction. Can’t fit in the opening, but gets responsibility as a substitute.

18 Jere Uronen

Age: 26

Company: KRC Genk

Length: 177 cm

49 national matches / 1 goal

Role: A clear choice for opening to the left in the role of winger or wingback. The rise of the left-footed defender is needed to support the attack.

22 Jukka Raitala

Age: 32

Club: Minnesota United

Length: 181 cm

56 matches / 0 goals

Role: Experienced Raitala played in the spring World Cup qualifiers both in the top three and as a winger. In the European Championships, a probable starter in the place of the right wing defender.

25 Robert Ivanov

Age: 26

Company: Warta Poznan

Length: 197 cm

4 national matches / 0 goals

Role: Ivanov, who was the last player to join the national team, played a strong season in Poland. In several other ways, the owls are among those from which the third topper is chosen.

Tim Sparv was injured in the spring but recovered before the race.

Midfielders and strikers

6 Glen Chamber

Age: 25

Company: Rangers FC

Length: 183 cm

31 national matches / 1 goal

Role: The soul of the ball game structure of the owls. Provides fast and secure feeds that promote the game. Skillful in coping with pressure and in tight spaces. Crucial player in the direction of attack.

7 Robert Taylor

Age: 26

Company: SK Brann

Length: 182 cm

20 national matches / 1 goal

Role: Taylor, who has played strongly in the recent League of Nations, is one of the players whose role would increase in the 4-4-2 system. Fast and skillful Able to play in the middle of the midfield, both upper and lower, but in those places the team remains farther away from the place on the field.

8 Robin Lod

Age: 28

Company: Minnesota United

Length: 180 cm

45 national matches / 4 goals

Role: The playmaker and Puck’s radar pair in the attack. Lodi’s passes are an important part of Buck getting the balls. Able to play an offensive role in multiple game locations. One of the key issues in building the opening is whether to place Lod in the middle or on top of Puck.

9 Fredrik Jensen

Age: 23

Company: FC Augsburg

Length: 183 cm

18 national matches / 7 goals

Role: Jensen’s career development has been hampered by extensive injuries. Been effective against his minutes of play. Probably responsibility at the head of the offensive permit.

10 Teemu Pukki

Age: 31

Company: Norwich City

Length: 180 cm

91 national matches / 30 goals

Role: A finishing and runner-up Owl’s number one cannon who has scored goals for Norwich and the national team at a brisk pace. Finland also needs goals from Puk in the European Championship tournament to continue.

11 Rasmus Schüller

Age: 29

Company: Djurgårdens IF

Length: 177 cm

49 national matches / 0 goals

Role: Schüller, who plays at the bottom of the midfield, rarely sparkles, but is a reliable alternative to basic play with his ball and easy passes. He has often entered the field and minutes are coming in the European Championships as well. Depending on Sparv’s condition, it may even reach an opening in some games.

14 Tim Sparv (C)

Age: 34

Company: AE Larissa

Length: 195 cm

81 national matches / 1 goal

Role: The injury hurt the spring and the feel of the game is a mystery. A captain who leads a team mentally and actively guides players while on the field. Excellent key players were the key players in the European Championship qualifiers in midfield defense. The condition of the game affects how the midfield ensemble is built in the opening.

16 Thomas Lam

Age: 27

Company: PEC Zwolle

Length: 185 cm

26 matches / 0 goals

Role: Lam played on his club team as both a central defender and a topper. A player who plays two places for coaching will bring peace of mind to the coaches, but the responsibility is likely to be limited. Rarely entered the field in national team competitive matches.

19 Joni Kauko

Age: 30

Company: Esbjerg fB

Length: 187 cm

25 national matches / 0 goals

Role: The remote is seen quite regularly in the midfield of Owls. A defensive player with fins will also support attacks when the right place comes. The role in three-player midfield increases if Tim Sparv is unable to play full games or if Robin Lodi’s place is under attack.

21 Lassi Lappalainen

Age: 22

Company: Club de foot Montreal

Length: 183 cm

8 national matches / 0 goals

Role: Lappalainen, who has been on the sidelines of the national team for a year and a half, is strongest in long transports. If Finland moves to the 4-4–2 system somewhere, Lappalainen may have use on the edge of the midfield. A reserve role is more clearly available in 5-3-2.

22 Joel Pohjanpalo

Age: 26

Company: Union Berlin

Length: 184 cm

42 national matches / 9 goals

Role: Few Owls playing in big series. A strong and triggering alternative to the tip. Gain responsibility at least well in advance as a coming substitute. The place of the opening is partly determined by how Lodi’s role is constructed.

24 Onni Valakari

Age: 21

Company: Paphos FC

Length: 187 cm

5 national matches / 1 goal

Role: The offensive midfielder rose to the spotlight with a handsome goal in a friendly against France. 12 goals in the Cyprus league also spoke of finishing ability. Was the team’s most dangerous player in the offensive direction in a match against Sweden and could be the European Championship Joker Card. The key players of the future, and will probably get their chances at the European Green.

26 Marcus Forss

Age: 21

Company: Brentford FC

Length: 182 cm

4 national matches / 1 goal

Role: Forss, who plays in the English Championship, has received praise for his arrogance and training attitude. The most important names for the future of owls, but there are still small minutes behind Pukki and Pohjanpalo.