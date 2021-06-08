Before the end of the month, the twenty regions of Italy will jump from yellow to white, which represents the band with the lowest risk of coronavirus, and by the end of September they will be vaccinated more than 54 million inhabitants This will guarantee the so-called “herd immunity”, which will protect the entire population of 60 million people.

This was announced to Parliament by General Francesco Figliuolo, who commands the emergency mass vaccination campaign.

Among the regions that will be immunized already in August, Campania (Napoli) will be the first since 20 and Lombardy (Milan), the largest, will follow four days later. Lazio, whose capital is Rome, Italy’s main metropolitan area, will be immunized, it is expected, on August 30, still in the boreal summer. In September immunization will be completed of the others.

Happy face in Venice. Photo: EFE

Companies vaccinate their employees

With the incorporation of 800 companies that have begun to vaccinate their employees and also numerous citizens, there are 3,400 inoculation centers.

General Figliuolo said that he asked for a further effort to go up from the current average 500,000 doses to 550,000, taking advantage of the arrival of “copious” doses. Last weekend the record of 600 thousand vaccinated was reached, or 1.2 million in just two days.

CASES

per million inhab. DEATHS

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

Three waves and 127 thousand dead

Italy was the first European country to be attacked by the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020, which has so far caused almost 127,000 deaths, and suffered three cycles of exacerbation of infections by Covid-19. The last of these cycles is now in retreat as summer approaches and mass vaccination is successful.

Some 14 million Italians, 24.6% of the population, have received full doses. The infected have descended to less than two thousand cases daily and on Monday they registered 65 dead.

Intensive therapy areas where the most seriously ill patients are admitted they are emptying.

On Monday, the number was reduced to 759 cases and common internships fell to 4,910. Amid applause, the Covid area of ​​the hospital in the municipality of Codogno, in Lombardy, was closed for lack of patients, where on February 21 of last year was attended to so-called patient 1 of the epidemic, which survived. It is considered the first day of the pandemic.

Who is getting vaccinated

Mass vaccinations now spread to adolescents between 12 and 15 years. But the priority is concentrated in those older than 60 to 70 years, in which there is still a strip not yet inoculated. Frail patients of all ages are also prioritized.



Queues to enter the Venice Cathedral. Photo: Reuters

From Monday 7 the curfew was reduced from midnight to 5 in the morning. In the growing “white” regions, the curfew has been abolished.

In Italy reigns relief after a year and a half of suffering of the pandemic, due to the openings that are gradually abolishing all restrictions.

In the last three days it has grown a contained alarm due to the news coming from Great Britain, the country that has achieved the most success in the general immunization campaign, due to the resurgence of infections due to the “Delta variant” of the coronavirus, better known in the world as “the Indian variant” .

CASES

per million inhab. DEATHS

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

In one week, 12,431 were infected by this mutation of the virus, more than double from the previous week.

The British government said that data arriving before the 21st of this month, when it should start, will be crucial. the fourth exit step of the country’s restrictions against the spread of the virus.

If the data shows that the growth rate of infections is increasing, the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reintroduce restrictive measures.

In Italy they are especially afraid of the Indian variant, because there have already been a few dozen outbreaks, especially in Indian communities and in other Asian countries that are installed here with thousands of farm workers and their families.



People get vaccinated in a center of Milan. Photo: dpa

Delta, as the British call it, is 40% more contagious than the original Covid 19 virus. The vaccines are known to be resistant to the Indian variant but are particularly effective among those who have already received both doses. One is not enough, except in the case of Johnson & Johnson which is a single dose.

Next year

Besides having to face a third dose of protection that will protect those vaccinated against new mutations of the virus, measures are also being taken in Italy and the rest of Europe for next year, when the immunity that lasts about a year expires.

It will be necessary, experts say, an annual vaccination as against the flu virus.

General Figliuolo said in his report to Parliament that after the global immunization to be achieved at the end of September, the emergency is planned to come out.

The regions, the public health system with its thousands of family doctors and pharmacies themselves will assume the vaccinations, unless a new emergency breaks out and they must return to the large vaccination centers as now.

Rome, correspondent