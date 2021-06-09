For quite some time, Turkish novels have established themselves on the world television map as almost a genre unto itself. And with them, actresses and actors with their own names burst onto the scene, gaining space under their own weight. And among them, that of Hande Erçel stands out more every day.

Protagonist of the strip Love is in the air, the actress and also a model – she was elected Miss Turkey in 2012 – born on November 24, 1993 in Bandirma, a city located in northwestern Turkey, on the shores of the Sea of ​​Marmara, has already been credited for almost a decade of experience.

But, without a doubt, to have been at the top of the Top Beauty World ranking, which for more than 10 years has been carried out by the fashion and entertainment portal TC Candler & The Independent Critics It was an accolade that put it on the cover of magazines and in the Home of the most important portals in the world.

Hande Erçel started working at the age of 18, and since then his career has been on the rise. Instagram photo

The most beautiful among the most beautiful

Chosen from among 100 female singers, actresses and models from around the world, Erçel won the title, surpassing well-known celebrities such as Rihanna, Selena Gómez, Ana de Armas and Barbara Palvin, based on parameters that take into account proportions. facials, global beauty standards, who knows what they are, and poll votes.

As if that weren’t enough, his role in Love is in the air positioned her as the queen of Spanish prime-time, according to the newspaper The vanguard, while their social networks do not stop growing, already exceeding the 22 million followers On Instagram.

However, so much exposure seems to have started to take its toll on Hande, who took advantage of an interview he gave to the Turkish version of the magazine Vogue to tell that not all that glitters is gold, and that sometimes being in everyone’s eyes and mouth is not free.

Fame is not free

The actress revealed that it is true that a few of her dreams have already become or are on the way to becoming a reality, thanks to the success she achieved and sustain through different productions, but she also confessed that she did not expect her fame to skyrocket from the way he did it.



This is how Hande Ercek was portrayed in the Turkish version of Vogue magazine, where she recounted her sufferings with fame. Photo IG Vogueturkiye

Usually careful about opening the doors of her privacy to the public, this time Erçel seems to have decided to exorcise some of the demons to which she faced popularity by exhibiting them through the glamorous publication.

“I don’t think anyone knows, except my closest friends, that I laugh a lot when I’m sad”, He explained, at the same time that he said that he usually finds consolation for that sadness swimming at night or dancing.

Going from bed to living room

“I have days when I don’t want to get out of bed,” acknowledged the actress, who warned that, anyway, she tries to face those moments by motivating herself by putting herself at the center of her life. “Reminding me,” she said, “that no one is going to fight for me more than me. “

What is the reason that led you to this point? “After achieving a certain level of recognition, I had a hard time digesting so many criticisms, good or bad, and try to turn those criticisms into an advantage to improve myself, “explained the girl, who had to go through a very uncomfortable situation that forced her to take a blogger to court who did nothing but mess with her physical appearance.

For now, Hande tries not to lose his axis, and spends a good part of his free time with his pets or another of his great passions: painting, which helps her fight the lurking of bad thoughts.

“Painting is what I love the most. It is where I lose myself, feed my soul and feel better,” the girl confessed. And if she says so …

IT IS