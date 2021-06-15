Dubai (WAM)

The Handball Federation’s Teams Committee opened the international participation file for the first team after updating the AFC tournament calendar, and announcing the new date for the Asian Championship, which will be held next January in Iran. After a long period of more than 15 months of freezing the continental handball activities, and in light of these developments, the committee immediately began to develop its visions for the preparation program for the team, and appointed an administrator and an assistant coach for the technical director of the team.

Abdullah Al-Kaabi, member of the Board of Directors of the Federation and head of the National Teams Committee, confirmed that this month will witness the disclosure of the name of the new coach of the team, and that all options are on the table regarding him, as it is possible that he be an Arab with long experience, honorable international history and achievements, or to be a European from The acclaimed competencies, especially that the Federation received a number of CVs of a number of coaches, and it is expected that the matter of the coach will be resolved before the end of this June.

Al-Kaabi added that in the past period, the vision was not clear for the AFC when it froze its championships, which confused the preparation programs in all national federations, but as soon as we received the address for the Asian Championship, we moved quickly, because it qualified for the World Cup in Poland 2022, and it acquires a special added value. After the number of Asian seats in the World Cup increased to 5, from 4 seats, knowing that the UAE had achieved the fifth place in Asia in the last tournament, and was close to qualifying, and for this we are very interested in preparing the team to participate in the tournament In January 2022, we have great ambitions to qualify, and we have already started to address the competent authorities to obtain their approvals in order to participate in them, in parallel with arranging the team’s papers and approving its preparation program.

Regarding the expected date for the first national team gathering and the start of the preparation program, Al Kaabi explained that the first gathering of the national team is likely to be in August after consulting with board officials, and things will proceed gradually in the following gatherings until the team reaches its highest level before the start of the Asian Championship .

With regard to the agenda of the next season’s competitions, Al Kaabi mentioned that it will start with the super meeting that will bring together Sharjah and Al Jazeera, which is likely to take place in September. As for the Emirati-Bahraini Super, discussions are still ongoing, but it has not yet been decided whether it will be held this year or not. No.