R.ekordmeister THW Kiel suffered a bitter defeat in the fight for the German handball championship. The “Zebras” lost on Tuesday evening at SC Magdeburg in front of 1500 spectators 33:34 (16:17). Five game days before the end of the season, THW fell one point behind leaders SG Flensburg-Handewitt (60: 6) with 59: 7 points. The best throwers with eight hits each were Omar Ingi Magnusson and Zeljko Musa for Magdeburg and Niclas Ekberg and Rune Dahmke for Kiel.

“We fought until the end, unfortunately it wasn’t enough. We deserved a point, ”said Kiel’s Croat Domagoj Duvnjak on the Sky microphone. With a view to the championship, the playmaker added: “We still have to play five games and win. It’s going to be very difficult. That hurts. “Exceptional player Sander Sagosen admitted:” I’m incredibly sad now. “

In the 13th minute, the Kiel right winger Ekberg put a seven-meter strike against the post. In return, Lukas Mertens increased 7: 4 to the first three-goal lead for Magdeburg, where Tobias Thulin started between the posts and delivered a strong game instead of the ailing regular keeper Jannick Green. Only gradually did the record champions from Kiel find their game. Immediately before the break, however, the equalizer did not succeed, instead Kiel’s Hendrik Pekeler saw the red card. The national player had kicked Piotr Chrapkowski from Magdeburg after the Pole fell on Pekeler in a defensive action and injured him.

In the middle of the second half, the Bördestädter were 26:20 (43rd) ahead – but within five minutes THW was back at 26:27. The THW did not come past that. Bitter for Kiel: Steffen Weinhold and Niclas Ekberg also had to go out injured.