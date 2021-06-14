The retired Egyptian actress, Hanan Turk, topped the lists of the most searched through the communication sites, after the increasing demand to delete her image without a veil with her colleague Menna Shalaby, especially since Turk resolved the news about the possibility of removing the veil and returning to the artistic community, confirming through her account on Twitter (Sunday) that her situation Currently, she is in hijab and with her husband, “Nima”, she wishes for her longevity.

While singers launched a campaign criticizing Shalabi’s publication of a picture in which she appeared with a left without a veil, the latter responded with a picture of the veil accompanied by her husband carrying a bouquet of flowers, accompanied by several tweets confirming her adherence to her current status as a wife, and her preference for her family life, in addition to that she will remain far from the artistic community.