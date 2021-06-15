Face to face, facing each other. Lewis Hamilton is Max Verstappen this year they have already faced each other many times on the track, with varying fortunes. Several times the two standard-bearers of Mercedes and Red Bull have also shared the post-qualifying and post-race conference room, but this year they had never been paired for the meeting with the media on the eve of a race weekend. It will happen for the first time this Thursday, in France, right after the dzero opium which involved both in the chaotic trip to Baku. Their ‘chat’ with journalists will certainly be the most awaited moment of the whole day.

F1 | Politically incorrect

In recent weeks there has been no lack of certificates of mutual esteem and respect, but not even a few digs. In addition, the two respective stables have long been at war on a political and media level. In the past between Hamilton and Verstappen in front of the press there was no lack of some spark, as in 2019 in Abu Dhabi during the post-qualifying press conference. If the ‘main event’ on Thursday will concern the contenders for the world title, there are also other interesting ‘combinations’. In fact, to open the dances Pierre Gasly is Lando Norris, probably the two positive surprises of this start of the championship. The Finnish duo Bottas-Raikkonen will follow. For the first, there will certainly be questions related to the market.

Finally, a ‘joint’ press conference also for the duo Perez-Vettel, first and second in Azerbaijan at the end of a thrilling GP. The two Ferrari drivers, Carlos Sainz is Charles Leclercinstead, they will speak towards the end of the conference. The Spaniard will be joined by Nikita Mazepin, the Monegasque by his friend and likely next Mercedes driver George Russell.