More than 20 years are the years spent by the Emirati doctor Humaid Obaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, a consultant in internal medicine, oncology and cancer in study, training and scientific research, and he holds 9 medical university degrees, 2 bachelor’s degrees in medical sciences, medicine and surgery, and 7 specialized board certificates in the field of medicine. Internal Medicine, Cancer and Oncology from the United States of America, Canada and the United Kingdom, and a certificate of subspecialty in oncology and cancer of the digestive system at the MD Anderson Center for Oncology and Cancer in the United States, as the first doctor in the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Program for Distinguished Doctors in the UAE.

Dr. Al Shamsi currently holds a number of positions; These include the President of the Emirates Cancer Society, Director of Oncology and Cancer at Burjeel Hospitals Group, Director of the Innovation and Research Center at Burjeel Oncology Institute and Associate Professor of the University of Sharjah.

Al Shamsi is the first doctor in the country specializing in oncology and gastrointestinal cancer. He is a researcher specializing in the field of oncology in the UAE and has the largest number of studies on the state of cancer in the UAE.

9000 patients

In 2017, he was able to identify a new type of colon cancer after analyzing the genetic data of more than 9,000 colon cancer patients in the United States in research published in the largest scientific journal in the field of cancer and oncology.

Al Shamsi founded the Emirates Oncology Society and a working group specialized in oncology and cancer research, and the working group has published many researches related to improving cancer treatment in the country under his direct supervision.

60 Specialized Research

In addition, more than 60 medical research papers specialized in cancer diseases were published, including 15 papers in the year 2020 in the field of cancer and “Corona” in the largest scientific journals specialized in cancer, including: The first research at a level on “Corona” examination for cancer patients. The first international medical recommendations for the treatment of cancer patients at the stage of the “Corona” epidemic (Covid-19), the first international study from around the world and under Emirati supervision, as the first international medical recommendations for the treatment of cancer patients in the stage of the “Corona” epidemic (Covid 19). The study is concerned with a complete evaluation of the treatment of cancer patients and basic and important recommendations at this critical stage the world is going through, and this research was selected as the best research published in the “The oncologist” for the year 2020.

Al Shamsi has many practical experiences, as he worked as an Assistant Professor – Consultant Oncology and Cancer at MD Anderson Specialized Center, Houston, USA, from June 2014 to January 2017, and worked as an Assistant Professor – Consultant Oncology and Cancer at McMaster University Hospital – Canada from September 2013 to June 2016, in addition to his work as an associate professor at the College of Medicine – University of Sharjah during March 2017 – until May 2020.

Board Certificates

Al Shamsi holds a number of specialized board certificates, which are the American Board of Internal Medicine, the Canadian Board of Internal Medicine, the British Board of Oncology and Cancer, the Canadian Board of Oncology and Cancer, and the American Board of Oncology and Cancer. In addition to my Bachelor’s degrees in Medical Sciences with distinction with honors, and Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery with distinction with honors.

Reputable international universitiesجامع

Al Shamsi received his specialized studies in oncology at several prestigious international universities, including Air College of Scotland in the United Kingdom – from 1997 – 1998, then Cork National University – Republic of Ireland from 1998 – 2005, McMaster University – Canada – from 2007 – 2012 and finally the University of Texas – MD Anderson Medical Center June 2014 – January 2017. On the most prominent academic achievements and exams, Dr. Hamid Al Shamsi was ranked first in the annual examinations for the first year of specialization for internal medicine physicians at McMaster University in Canada among more than 100 Canadian doctors And an Arab in 2008, getting the second rank in the annual exams for the second year of specialization for internal medicine doctors at the Canadian McMaster University out of more than 100 Canadian and Arab doctors in the year 2009, getting the first rank in the annual exams for the third year of specialization for internal medicine doctors at McMaster University in Canada from Among more than 100 Canadian and Arab doctors in 2010, and getting first place in the annual examinations for the fifth year of specialization for doctors specializing in oncology and cancer at McMaster University, Canada, among the most From 20 Canadian doctors in 2012.

International Awards

He also received the award for the best research doctor in the UAE from the Emirates Oncology Society, the award for the best research in the field of cancer and “Corona” in the United States for the year 2020, and the award for the best trainee doctor at the Canadian McMaster University level among more than 300 trainee doctors in 2012, He is the first Arab doctor to win this award in the history of Canadian McMaster University. In addition to the award for the best trainee doctor at the level of the medical department at McMaster University, Canada, among more than 100 trainee doctors in 2012, which is the first doctor in the history of McMaster University to win the No. 1 and 2 awards together at the same time.

He also won first place in scientific research in Poster Presentation at the level of McMaster University, June 2012, for his scientific research in colon cancer, and second place in scientific research in Oral Presentation at the level of McMaster University, June 2012, for his scientific research in prostate cancer.

50 searches

Dr. Hamid Al Shamsi has participated in more than 50 research papers and papers in international conferences on cancer, and has published numerous research papers in cancer journals. Research covers different types of tumors such as colon, lung, prostate, and breast cancer.