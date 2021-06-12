Dubai (WAM)

Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University has revealed the launch of the “Master of Education in Education for the Gifted and Talented” program as of fall 2021, as part of its pioneering efforts to provide workers in the educational field with modern knowledge and advanced skills to be fully prepared and ready to develop the capabilities of learners who possess exceptional levels of Talent, creativity and determination. Dr. Mansour Al Awar, President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, explained that the introduction of the “Master of Education in Education for the Gifted and Superior” program serves the ambitious vision of the UAE in attracting and motivating exceptional minds and talents to be permanent partners in the process of comprehensive and sustainable development. It is noteworthy that the “Master of Education in Education for the Gifted and Talented” program includes the study of 12 specialized courses, after which the affiliates will be able to design and develop educational and counseling programs that advance thinking, learning and innovation skills.