Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, stressed that the election of the UAE to the UN Security Council enhances its position on the regional and international arenas, thanks to its successful foreign policy and the great efforts made in building bridges of communication, promoting the values ​​of tolerance and dialogue, and implementing The principle of maintaining international peace and security.

