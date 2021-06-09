Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, launched the largest coral reef rehabilitation project in the region, including the cultivation of more than one million coral reef colonies, with the aim of increasing their area in the emirate.

The launch coincides with the World Oceans Day, which falls on June 8 of each year, and comes within the framework of a comprehensive plan developed by the authority to preserve this important ecosystem and ensure its sustainability.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of this project in supporting the efforts made by the authority to preserve coral reefs, which are considered one of the most important and most productive marine habitats, as they support biodiversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and provide a natural habitat for many types of fish and marine creatures, in addition to its role in protecting beaches from Corrosion and support for the profession of commercial fishing and many recreational and tourism activities in the emirate, and is considered a tributary to support the fish stock.

Coral reefs support the biodiversity of Abu Dhabi Emirate

His Highness said: “Despite the difficult environmental conditions in which coral reefs live in the Arabian Gulf region and in the world, they are able to thrive and provide habitats for a variety of marine species in the region. The world is unusual, which distinguished it from the rest of the other types of coral reefs in the world.”

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, said: “The Emirate of Abu Dhabi alone contains 34 different types of hard corals spread in several regions, including Ras Ghanada, Bu Tinah, Saadiyat and Al Nouf. Through the implementation of this program, coral nurseries will be developed, which contribute to reducing the negative impact of the natural pressures on coral reefs resulting from climate change and high temperatures at the seabed. The great heritage, economic and scientific value of coral reefs.”

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency, said: The most important challenge facing coral reefs is the high water temperature, which increases the heat stress of coral reefs, which results in the phenomenon of “coral bleaching.” Noting that in 2017, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi lost more than 73% of coral reefs due to the bleaching phenomenon, and the world lost most of the coral reefs, including the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, which only has more than 50% of the coral reef area.

Coral reef rehabilitation project in the area (from the source)

Through the surveys conducted by the authority, it was monitored that the condition of coral reefs in the waters of the emirate improved by rates ranging from 10% to 18% during the last two years. These results indicate the ability in which coral reefs can recover, if they do not face the threat of climate change.

Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, said: “Since 2005, the authority has been implementing a program to monitor and control the state of coral reefs by conducting a seasonal survey that includes data collection from 10 stations spread in different locations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The authority also developed a plan to manage and preserve coral reefs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in coordination with all its partners at the emirate level, to understand coral reef ecosystems, reduce negative impacts and restore degraded areas, as well as its cooperation with a number of academic institutions in the field of coral reefs, such as its cooperation with New York University Abu Dhabi in the field of coral reef monitoring, and its cooperation with Zayed University to multiply coral reefs in the laboratory and replant them.”

She added: “Through the implementation of the program, coral nurseries will be developed to increase the coral patch and rehabilitate the affected areas by harvesting small parts of different types of coral found in the waters of the Emirate, transferring those parts, installing them in the nursery and nurturing them until they grow, and re-transfer coral from the nursery to Damaged sites suitable for installation.

Dr. Al Dhaheri indicated that the program aims to reduce the negative impacts on coral reefs due to climate change, as well as increase the area of ​​coral reefs in the marine waters of the emirate, and help rehabilitate areas affected by climate change and human activities, and conduct research and studies to find out. The best and most adaptable coral species. The first phase of the project, which will be implemented over a period of three years, includes selecting nursery sites to ensure a protected growth environment, as well as evaluating the coral source area and nursery area, according to water quality standards, depths and temperatures, and establishing a number of underwater nurseries to care and grow coral reefs with a capacity Up to one million coral colonies. While the second phase includes harvesting the stock of the coral reef nursery, transporting the harvest to the sites for rehabilitation and planting the produced pieces in the affected areas to restore the integrated coral system. In the third phase, the harvesting of nursery stocks and the restoration of sites will be completed by planting coral pieces in degraded areas. The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi confirmed that it is in the process of developing a plan to manage and preserve coral reefs, in addition to submitting proposals to announce the expansion and addition of some marine nature reserves, in which these important habitats are located.