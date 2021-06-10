If you don’t have a smartphone, you have to enter your data in a contact form during Corona. But now the Luca app should also be usable without a mobile phone.

Hamburg – The incidence values ​​keep falling. As a result there is in Hamburg from June 11, 2021 further easing* for the citizens of the Hanseatic city. But one thing will not change in the coming weeks and probably months in the city of Alster and Elbe: the meaning contact tracking*. As in many other cities in Germany, Hamburg also relies on the so-called Luca app.

It makes it possible to register digitally via smartphone when you are using the newfound freedom in a restaurant in Hamburg to finally be able to eat “out” again. But what if you don’t have a smartphone and actually can’t use the advantages of the Luca app at all? Do you really only have the option of adding your details to a contact list by hand? In Hamburg, the use of the Luca app be possible in the future without a smartphone, reports 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.