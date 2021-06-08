The Hamburger Sommerdom can take place from July 30th this year. However, a protection and hygiene concept applies to the visit.

Hamburg – The infection process in Hamburg is stabilizing. The numbers have been falling bit by bit for weeks and the incidence is just over 20 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. That is why the Hamburg Senate is gradually loosening the strict corona rules. Meanwhile, the Indoor catering again to welcome guests*. Unlike in outdoor catering, however, a test is mandatory here. The positive infection rate also has an impact on the Hamburg Cathedral.

Because: The Summer Dome 2021 can finally take place again from July 30th to August 29th, 2021. The last time it had to be canceled due to the corona pandemic was four times. Now the largest folk festival in the north can welcome visitors again. However, there is a strict hygiene and protection concept on the site, as well as admission controls. What Visitors to the summer cathedral have to pay attention*, find out here. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.