Halo brings one of the most iconic series in Latin America to your community, El Chavo del 8. This program featured the stories of The kid, a poor boy who lived in a typical Mexican neighborhood. Its global success, allowed it to be translated even to Japanese.

Therefore, we are not surprised that Ricardootino, player recognized for his maps of Mesoamerica, share the creation of RX Gaelix. He recreated in Halo 5 a map with every detail of the neighborhood of the Chavo; from the courtyard where the famous barrel is located, the interior of the house of Mr Ramon, among many other places that you will recognize.

How to play the El Chavo del 8 maps in Halo 5: Forge?

Ricardootino gives a little tutorial on Youtube to be able to use the maps created by the community of Halo 5. These same steps are used to download the maps of Mesoamerica or any other. The creativity and talent that the video game community has is undeniable.

If you wonder what these maps look like in Halo 5, we leave you these images and data of the creator, RX Gaelix.

Creator Data:

-GT XBOX: Gaelix 5000

-Map Name: What a Beautiful Neighborhood!

If you like anime, video games and more of geek culture, we recommend you read:



