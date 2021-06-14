343 Industries will hold a “technical preview” of the game which they will offer all the details later.

What a night yesterday. Microsoft held its Xbox and Bethesda conference of E3 2021 in line with what it has offered in recent years, with announcement after announcement, and a lot of pace to present their games. Of course, one of the titles that was not lacking was Halo Infinite, the flagship of its catalog for this 2021, which has offered us a first look at its multiplayer and its improved graphics, after that delay produced to improve its quality. Y if you’re dying to try now the next chapter in the Halo saga, we have good news.

Through from Twitter, the Community Director at 343 Industries, Brian Jarrard, confirms that Halo Infinite Betas Will Begin In Summer, although without yet offering specific details about them: “Can’t wait to unleash mayhem with some fusion coils in Halo Infinite? sign up for the Halo Insider program for a chance to participate in technical previews later this summer. “Those interested in joining Halo Insider will be able to do so from this link.

Beyond what Jarrard comments on his personal account, 343 Industries promises in the official blog of the game, that we will have more details about these betas as they approach their start: “Although our planning suffered changes due to the pandemic and development deadlines, our commitment to the community it has not. Later in the summer, we plan to have limited technical previews with Halo Insider members to help us test servers and improve the title for launch. We will have many more details to offer as we get closer thereto”.

Again, it is necessary to know their dates, the best thing is that you register in Halo Insider -and complete your profile- if you want to have the possibility to participate in these closed betas. Halo Infinite will be available on a date to be specified at the end of the year, and included with Xbox Game Pass, the Microsoft service that currently offers 3 months subscription at 1 euro for new users. One of the great titles of a conference that has also offered us the announcement and date of the new Forza Horizon 5, as well as a new trailer and Starfield date, both exclusive to Xbox.

