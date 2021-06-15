As all fans surely know, Halo Infinite showed up again with the barrels during this E3, more specifically during the highly anticipated Microsoft & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021. In fact, the trailers and presentations of the game have ranged from single-player to the multiplayer, showing a strongly renewed product but also particularly attentive to the origins of the brand. In this special up Halo Infinite and on the whole series, however, we will talk not only aboutevolution of the saga, especially on the multiplayer side, but also and especially of the various changes which may or may not have benefited the successful of the historical brand of Microsoft.

The origins of a stellar universe

To get a closer look at what it must have felt like to play Halo Combat Evolved is Halo 2 in multiplayer, you no longer need to bother with old records and dusty controllers. Today, thanks to Master Chief Collection, all interested players can indeed revive in High Definition that world almost out of time, a universe that for the first Halo it was made up of slightly blunt graphic polygons and unbalanced guns. Yet, despite the various problems, the first and second chapter then managed to kick off a series that has matured a lot over time and has adapted to the problems of the players. TO perfect but above all to really make it professional the multiplayer sector was however Halo 3, a title that still manages to catalyze the interest of many fans, even at the level competitive. The game in fact canonized the concept of a strongly multiplayer shooter skill-based, that is to say focused on the player’s skill in the movements and precision of the shootings. Skills is timing are therefore the absolute mantra of multiplayer Halo 3, a factor that on paper also seems sought after by Halo Infinite.

With Halo Reach the things they partially changed, with the introduction of the Spartan skill rechargeable over time that allowed our characters to take advantage of some small momentary power-ups of our choice, instead of going to find them on the map. Halo, in fact, has always been an old-school arcade title also because it threw all the players into the arena with same starting weapons, as in most of the shooter arena seen up to that moment and this factor guaranteed a certain sense of greater competitiveness. Armed with this concept, the developers have confirmed that they will use the same system in Halo Infinite. Additional equipment, including some very powerful ones temporary powers, will be available exclusively on the playing field, to be collected in specific points of the environments, a choice that will allow pro players to know the positions of heavy weapons and upgrades by heart.

With Reach this function of the old chapters, however, was initially distorted, at least as regards the presence of only secondary skills that could be chosen by the players before entering the field and that presented a bad balance. A pity since the title still had one World-class single player campaign. However, we must point out that currently in the Master Chief Collection the balance is particularly improved, bevels that have contributed to making the game a real pearl. Furthermore, as once again confirmed by the developers, for the aesthetic customization system of the Spartans, Halo Infinite will take inspiration from what has been seen with Reach, which will translate into a great freedom of choice on the equipment of their Spartans.

The abandonment of the father

Then came the earthquake; Bungie, the creator behind the lucky one universe of Halo, left Microsoft after 5 games and 7 years of hard work. The situation therefore seemed quite uncertain for the iconic protagonist of the series, Jonh 117, lost in action both in the events of history that concerned him and as a symbol of a saga loved by millions of players. 343 Industries then had the hard task of continuing a series followed by a particularly demanding fanbase. The fourth chapter was therefore received with fluctuating tones, the fault of a campaign characterized by (few) highs and (many) lows flanked by a particularly deficient AI when compared to that of the previous ones. Halo. On the other hand, the multiplayer came modified for resemble mostly to exponents of others fps of success how call of Duty, all by inserting loadout for customizable weapons, but also through the addition of new Spartan abilities and even some sort of kill streak.

Don’t be discouraged by the feedback received, the development team has, however, increased the dose with Halo 5 Guardians, a title that did everything to trace, in its own right, a new direction for the series, trying to rejuvenate a brand that had lasted for 10 years. He tried it with gameplay that brought back the preset loadouts but changed the aim and set-up of the game making the gameplay of the fifth chapter incredibly quick. The title was therefore completely renewed and rather interesting, but it was a pity that the plot of the campaign of Halo 5 literally went to punch Master Chief with a new co-star not much appreciated by the fanbase, Spartan Locke. A situation that unfortunately overshadowed a very fast and extremely fun multiplayer sector.

Towards Halo Infinite and beyond!

Halo Infinite it will therefore be the title that will close the second controversial trilogy of Master Chief and which promises to change once again the play structure of the 343 title. A game that from the current videos and presentations aims to overturn once again some playful elements of the product and to improve many others. For example, thanks to the introduction of the grapple, the rhythm gameplay seemed to us even faster of the fifth chapter and certainly much more pushed towards verticality of environments. But there are also many respectful steps into the past, with the reintroduction of default loudout at start is scattered power weapons for the map. Furthermore, the skills that will be found on the playing field can be taken and kept until death, to use them at the moment that seems most appropriate. The balance of the new guns remains unknown, completely revisited in this sixth chapter, and consequently we are very curious to find out if they will be able to adapt to the gameplay.

The real revolution that we have been able to observe also in this special venue, however, concerns the new nature of Halo Infinite. In fact, we are talking about a title that in its online component will be completely free-to-play (is cross platform), a factor that will completely overturn the game’s development and support mechanics. In fact, for the first time in the series, a Season Pass which will allow users to obtain additional pieces of equipment. However, the developers have stated that the gap between those who will have the Season Pass and everyone else it will not be abysmal, and most of the objects, even the rarest ones, will be obtainable simply by playing.

One will then be made available at launch training mode custom that will allow the newbies to enter the competitive world with a very intelligent progression system. Perhaps, however, the doubt that most grieves the production is whether or not such a completely free system is sustainable in the long run, and it will certainly be vital to the title that the game code is clean for launch day. Obviously we know that Microsoft has invested immense capital in its new baby, so we hope that everything goes well and that the production is offered to us to the best of its potential, so as to be able to reach the high expectations that have matured during the latter. years.