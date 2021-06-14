The 343 Industries and Microsoft FPS expands what was seen at E3 2021 with a special video.

If last year we could see the Halo Infinite campaign mode in action, at the Microsoft conference for E3 2021 on multiplayer of the expected shooter monopolizes all the prominence. Bonnie Ross and Joe Staten presented a trailer with ideas and general news for the modality that many consider the soul of the saga, but if you know little, you will be happy to know that 343 Industries has released another much more detailed video about it.

More than a trailer, this documentary or development update helps fans understand the direction in which this modality has been designed. The overall idea, as explained by different creatives from 343 Industries, is that of honor the legacy of Halo and modernizing it in an exciting way for new and old alike. If you are among the latter, you will definitely notice some changes on the fly in the behavior of weapons and vehicles, for example.

Thus, the warthogs They will have a rear compartment where the player can store weapons or install additional equipment for the vehicle. The armor abilities have a behavior relatively similar to Halo 3 because they are scattered around the stage, they can be activated at will and once the player is defeated, the improvement is lost just like the rest of the weapons that they carried with them.

On the other hand, the personalization will have a major role in the multiplayer of Halo Infinite. As requested by fans, 343 Industries has taken an example from the Halo: Reach character editor to give us near-absolute flexibility in choosing different accessories and parts for our Spartan armor, along with the debutant skin system (similar to to Destiny 2 shaders). That is where the post launch support by Halo Infinite.

As we already knew, the Washington team has ambitious plans to keep the game up to date. There will be seasons, as well as battle passes that – watch out – will not expire: instead of “forcing” you to play for a specific period of time, the authors of Halo Infinite prefer that you can level up at your own pace and choosing which pass you want to go up at each moment. More or less like Halo: The Master Chief Collection already does. Of course, all that content will be strictly cosmetic, and its contents will not appear in the internal store that will also make an appearance, of course.

Halo Infinite will be available in late 2021 on PCs running Windows 10, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. We recently shared our impressions of multiplayer with this trailer. Recall that this video game will arrive from launch to Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service to which we can join for one euro the first three months.

