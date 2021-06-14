During the event Microsoft is Bethesda at E3 a new video was presented for Halo Infinite: the game unfortunately doesn’t have an official release date yet, but 343 Industries has promised that new details will be revealed during this time. Today, a new video focuses on the multiplayer sector of Halo Infinite.

The video published on the official YouTube channel shows unedited scenes of Spartan competing against each other: the sandbox gameplay is fundamental for Halo Infinite. This means that all weapons, vehicles and equipment play an important role in the combat cycle. Halo Infinite also returns to its roots in multiplayer: the arena mode.

In addition to this mode we also see a new version of Big Team Battle: this mode is full of vehicles and upgraded weapons. Customization cannot be missing in Halo multiplayer and obviously will allow players to express themselves at their best. Halo Infinite will use a Battle Pass-style model but unlike the other models, the player can decide for themselves when to progress. Without further ado we leave you to watch this video.

Halo Infinite will be available later this year on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Halo Waypoint