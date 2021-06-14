Halo Infinite is the Xbox flagship for this year on both PC and Xbox One and Xbox Series, and the 343 Industries game is going to give it its all when it comes to the first-person shooter genre for this generation of Microsoft. We have seen the multiplayer and we love the proposal. We tell you everything in this video preview with everything you need to know about him.

One of the litmus tests for Microsoft at E3 2021 it was the staging of Halo Infinite, and the North American company complied when it came to offering a lot of information about the first-person action video game. The presence of the game was divided into two parts, on the one hand the cinematic trailer of the individual campaign and, on the other, everything related to multiplayer: that he was the main protagonist of everything related to Master Chief and his new adventures.

One of lime and one of sand, then, with the video game. On the one hand, it left us wanting to see the gameplay after the promise to renew the visual section after the controversial staging of the video game for the first time last year. There was a trailer but, as we say, entirely related to the purely narrative part. On the other hand, the multiplayer that it did have a presence entirely related to gameplay and that left a fantastic taste in the mouth.

It is true that we already knew that the competitive side and the individual / competitive side were separated into two parts. The first, multiplayer, free, and the second, story mode, as a standard paid game. However, we did not know that both would arrive at the end of this year, although, without a doubt, it is something that had been suspected for a long time due to the deadlines that had been handled. The Xbox-Bethesda conference has come to confirm some technical details of the online as its determined and grateful bet on those glorious 120FPS.

In the video that you can find under these lines you can discover what our feelings are with one of the most anticipated games of E3 2021 and a title that, not because it has a practically assured presence at the fair, has stopped being surprising and tremendously attractive everyone.

