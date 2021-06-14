On the official Halo YouTube channel it was shown in depth via a stream the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite, new chapter of the famous Microsoft and Xbox exclusive saga

It’s been almost a year since Halo Infinite was postponing after the strong criticism received following the first official trailer. During the Microsoft / Xbox and Bethesda conference, the new 343 Industries effort is back to show itself with a new trailer.

During this new presentation it was specified that the official release of the title is scheduled for the end of the year holidays is that the multiplayer component of the title will be free-to-play.

As for this last point, the recent live streaming dedicated to this component has shown various elements that will frame the multiplayer of the work:

A new vehicle will be available: Razorback (which can carry an additional weapon)

The vehicles will be delivered by Pelicans

The Halo 2 weapon pods will be back

It will be possible to customize the Spartans to your liking (arms, legs, helmet, visor, shoulders, weapons, vehicle etc …)

There will be no loot boxes but the Battle Pass will be present

The title will have both a cross progression function (saves between multiple platforms) and cross play (playing online with users of other platforms). The platforms in question are Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC

Academy Mode for newcomers

Various additional launch and post-launch content

To get an even clearer picture of everything, we invite you to watch the live dedicated to Halo Infinite multiplayer, which you can find at the head of the article.

Halo Infinite, as already confirmed for some time, it will be a cross gen title and will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. As for the release date, in addition to having announced a generic launch window, the exact date of publication of the work has not been specified.