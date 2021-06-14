As anticipated, 343 Industries today published an in-depth video dedicated to free-to-play multiplayer of Halo Infinite. In the video that you can find at the head of the news you can see different game sequences, as well as hear the developers tell some of the highlights of this mode.

For all the details, such as instructions on becoming a Halo Insider, we hijack you on dedicated page of Halo Waypoint.

According to what the developers said, thanks to this mode, Halo will return to its roots. All weapons, vehicles and equipment will play an important role in the combat cycle. There will be new gadget, like the grappling hook or the threat sensor, and the return of classic vehicles. Each element is inserted with a sense and it will be up to the players to exploit it in the best way, within the structure sandbox of the mode.

The economic model will also be different from the others. There will be no lootboxes, but all customizations can be obtained with the game or bought directly.

There will be a thousand to welcome old and new players customizations different games, from games against bots to custom games, via LAN or 120FPS. From the possibility of modifying your spartan in detail to the possibility of participating in matches based on the player’s skills.

The customizations of Halo Infinite

The prince mode will be Arena, a classic 4v4 in which it will be necessary to work together not only to survive, but also to conquer the most powerful weapons. There will also be Big Team Battle, a 24-player game packed full of vehicles.

In the coming weeks and with the release of the beta this summer, we will know even more about Halo Infnite. What do you think of what we have seen so far?