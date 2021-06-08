We continue with the environment prior to E3, where each news that comes out seems to be linked in some way with the next video game fair. As a result of this, it is that a user has published an interesting and beautiful Halo Infinite calendar, developing images never seen before that drive us to want to know everything about the next great title in the saga.

Via Resetera, user named Theorry, posted a series of very attractive and never before seen images of what could be the next game schedule for the year 2022. It should be noted that these are images that make us think and project everything we want to see at the next Xbox conference, where 343 Industries has the mission of reselling the game that caused so much controversy last year.

Halo Infinite 2022 Calendar Reveals Never-Before-Seen Images

As we can see in the image, the calendar looks simply spectacular. Includes 13 works of art that are organized in a special way, where you can see some large-scale battles, planets, ecosystems, weapons, and landscape views very attractive. Some images had previously been leaked in some media, but the vast majority are new.

Undoubtedly, there are only a few days to go before we can enjoy a conference that promises a lot, which has a great mission to make the fans happy who have had to wait a long time to see Halo Infinite in action. This Sunday we will finally know if the title is up to the task so that players can re-enter the adventures of the Master Chief.

You can buy the calendar here.

