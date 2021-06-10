Fulgencio García Cegarra, along with his wife, receives a plaque from the president of the La Unión cycling club, José Ríos. / LV

The chief commissioner of the Local Police of La Unión, Fulgencio García Cegarra, retires after more than 40 years of service, and in his farewell he received the warm tribute of family, friends, mayor, members of the local corporation and representatives of social groups and cultural.

At a critical moment it occurred at the exit of the Local Police barracks, where several agents made the corridor to him in recognition of his work for so many years.

Now, the local government will decree the regulatory procedure to appoint his replacement.