More than 631,000 people – 51% of the Region’s population over 16 years of age – have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health. If the calculation is made on the total population, including minors, the percentage is 41.8%.

At this time, the campaign’s efforts are focused on completing the vaccination of the 50-59 age group – where the coverage of the first dose reaches 83.8% -, and on advancing with the 40-49 age group, where the first puncture has already been administered at 41.9%. For today, 30,200 people are cited in the Region, the highest number since the beginning of the campaign, as stressed by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño. Throughout the week it is expected to administer about 130,000 doses.

To date, 967,055 vaccines have been inoculated, 90.6% of those received. Although the Region is still slightly below the average (located at 92.4% of managed roads), it gains positions in the ‘ranking’, and surpasses Madrid, La Rioja, Catalonia and Castilla y León.

Pedreño called yesterday for people to respect the time of their appointment, avoiding “unnecessary queues”, and regretted that 15% of those summoned do not attend despite the fact that with the self-appointment system they can choose a time and, in some cases, also the day. This system is already available for the 45 municipalities of the Region.

The counselor confirmed that the intention of Health is to begin the vaccination of the population aged 30 to 39 years before the end of the month, although he clarified that the planning will depend on the availability of doses. In this sense, the spokesman for the Ministry, Jaime Pérez, explained that in the last two weeks 10,000 units less from Pfizer have been received than initially planned, although the Ministry has announced that they will be sent throughout this month. The arrival of vials has been increasing significantly since April, but the supply is not yet massive enough to open vaccination to the entire population that remains to be immunized, warned Juan José Pedreño. The Ministry is in favor of maintaining, at least for the moment, the current scheme, which goes through covering at least 60% of one age group to move on to the next.

Salud also refuses to advance the second dose of AstraZeneca to Murcians between 60 and 69 years old, so that it will continue to be administered 12 weeks after the first.