Almost half of Russians (48 percent) do not see anything good for themselves in the very fact of their citizenship. This is evidenced by data from a survey by the Center for Research on Civil Society and the Non-Profit Sector of the Higher School of Economics, which has been held since December 2020, writes RBC.

A quarter of the respondents (24 percent) talk about resentment, and another 4 percent have disadvantage or inferiority. The authors of the study note that back in 2017, only 15 percent were offended.

The remaining 24 percent of that half say they have no feelings about their citizenship. Most often, young people aged 18 to 34 answered this way, among them the share of indifferent is 33 percent.

For 49 percent of the study participants, having a Russian passport evokes positive emotions. Of these, 29 percent speak of pride, and 20 percent speak of calm confidence. Most proud of the country are citizens over 60 who are retired and do not work (40 percent), as well as working pensioners (31 percent). At the same time, working pensioners are more likely to talk about resentment against the country than non-working – 30 percent versus 24.

Citizenship is most proud of the residents of the Ural and Central Federal Districts — 35 and 33 percent, respectively. Residents of the Siberian, Ural and Volga Federal Districts are more likely to report calm confidence – 23 percent each. But the most offended by the country is in the Far Eastern Federal District – 25 percent.

The residents of the North Caucasian Federal District (for 40 percent, the fact of citizenship does not matter) and the North-West (31 percent) turned out to be more indifferent than others. As political scientists note, this fact is explained by a different way of life in the North Caucasus and the proximity of the Northwestern Federal District to the border with Europe.

Sociologists have identified the dependence of attitudes towards citizenship on the financial situation. As it turned out, the better it is, the more often citizens talk about infringement and inferiority. But in the poorest category, where there is not enough money even for food, 29 percent of Russians are proud of the country. In the middle category in terms of wealth, most of the indifferent answers are – 27 percent do not feel any emotions about citizenship.

Earlier, the VTsIOM poll showed that 73 percent of citizens know about the holiday of Russia Day, and the reason for pride is most often the army and navy (24 percent) and the people (9 percent).