Alejandro Camano, agent of Achraf Hakimi is Lautaro Martinez, announces the farewell of the Moroccan defender to Inter, while opening the door to the exit of the Argentine striker as well.

The prosecutor has to manage two of the most courted jewels of the Nerazzurri squad and has issued a statement that certainly will not please the Inter fans.

Starting from a speech on Lautaro, in fact, Camano said: “The only one to leave Inter will certainly be Hakimi, who I always take care of. There are no certainties on Lautaro, but certainly Hakimi will go away".

With the company of Zhang forced to sell excellent for the known financial issues, the value of Hakimi is estimated around 60 million euros, a figure that clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City would be willing to put on the plate, to sign the fast North African side.