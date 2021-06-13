Supergiant Games’ roguelite was available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Hades is not only one of the best games of all 2020, even getting the odd GOTY award above Triple A games. It is also the new jewel that will come to Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox and Bethesda conference leaves us with the announcement that Hades will be available on Xbox Series and Xbox One in August, as well as in the Game Pass streaming game. Likewise, the study of the game confirms that it will also arrive on PS4 and PS5 on the same date.

After debuting on Nintendo Switch and PC a year ago, Hades will land on Xbox and PlayStation on August 13 of this year. As we mentioned before, the game will be available with Xbox Game Pass, the subscription gaming service of the Redmond company, which offers three months for one euro for new subscribers.

Inspired by Greek mythology, and with a very striking artistic style, Hades is a frenetic action roguelike in top view, in which we play a demigod who tries to escape from the Underworld. A game that has a strong narrative focus, despite its proposal, and that closed last year as one of the most awarded adventures in the entire medium.

This has been just one of the announcements of the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021. If you want to be up to date with all the announcements of the Los Angeles fair (in virtual format, yes), and do not miss anything that remains to come, do not hesitate to visit our E3 2021 special with all the dates and times of the appointment.

