The critically-acclaimed Hades will finally launch for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S on 13th August, Microsoft announced in tonight’s E3 2021 showcase.

It’ll also arrive on that date via Xbox Game Pass, meaning subscribers will get it at no additional cost.

UPDATE: Hades will also launch for PlayStation 4 and 5 on the same date, 13th August, according to the PlayStation blog.

Hades previously launched for PC and Nintendo Switch in September last year to a hugely-positive reception, and earning top marks from Eurogamer in our Hades review and ultimately it became our Game of the Year for 2020.