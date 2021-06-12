Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The famous game company EA was exposed to a hacking operation aimed at stealing the source code of the game and its related tools, and the hackers obtained 780 gigabytes of data after the attack on the website of one of the most famous video game companies.

Hackers have gained access to the source code of FIFA 21, as well as the Frostbite game engine, which is responsible for powering the company’s games such as FIFA, Madden, Battlefield, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Anthem.

This attack was not the first of its kind, but the last in a series that targeted the leaking of the source code of popular video games, as Valve, Capcom, Nintendo and Ubisoft were exposed to violations in their data, and similar attacks are intended to deal with the category of in-game hackers.

In the past, the goal of piracy was what is known as ransom, where hackers get huge money from major companies after hacking their sites and stealing data and important codes, but at present there is a large market of cheating game lovers who offer money generously in exchange for games source code And cheat the game as they please.

When a player gets the source code of any game, it is easy for him to learn the correct gameplay, and beat the source code, and one of the members of the attack process says that EA’s Battlefield shooter game is one of the goals that achieve big profit if players want to get the source code that It facilitates automatic shooting and gives them the ability to see through walls.

The famous video game company came out in a statement explaining that it is investigating the incident, confirming that the data that was stolen is a limited amount of game source code and related tools. To keep it safe in the future and solve the problem as soon as possible.