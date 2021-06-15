ofMarkus Hofstetter shut down

Robert Habeck switches to attack in the ZDF morning magazine. The Greens co-leader defends the election platform and strengthens the chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock.

Berlin – On the weekend (June 11th to 13th) the Greens decided on their program for the Bundestag election in September. And criticism is already raining from many quarters. A “wild hodgepodge of higher taxes, additional regulations, more charges and slow-moving ideologically backward-looking politics,” said employer president Dr. Rainer Dulger. Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) described the Greens’ plans as “socially incompatible”.

Greens co-boss Habeck in the ZDF morning magazine: “They didn’t read it”

Robert Habeck has vigorously rejected all these allegations about the Green election program. “They didn’t read it, I think. They have to say that, ”said the Green Party leader in the ZDF morning magazine. The demand for a top tax rate of 48 percent on an annual income of 250,000 euros will “hardly affect people,” said Habeck. In addition, the money is taken “to relieve the people below”.

“The very good top earners then have to shell out a little more. All of this in proportion and not anti-social, but exactly the other way around, ”explained Habeck. “Some very rich pay a little more so that the great crowd pays a little less tax.”

Greens co-boss Habeck in the ZDF morning magazine: Transmission of the top candidate is “total Kokolores”

When asked whether, in view of the recent mistakes made by Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, consideration would be given to handing him over to the top candidate for the Bundestag election in September, he said: “This is, with all due respect, total Kokolores.” It was “admittedly not good”, what happened in the past two to three weeks. But Baerbock himself admitted the mistakes and received “great support” at the digital party congress on the weekend. The Greens officially named Annalena Baerbock as their candidate for chancellor on Saturday. She received 98.5 percent of the vote.

