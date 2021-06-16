Former Russian gymnast Alexandra Soldatova spoke about her attitude to alcohol. It is reported by “Sport-Express”.

The athlete noted that she had never tasted alcoholic beverages during her professional career. The gymnast also added that after retiring from the sport she tried wine and rum, but at the celebrations it all comes down to the fact that she only holds a glass during the toast, “and it remains full all evening.”

Soldatova said that she had never been to nightclubs, which she did not regret. At the same time, the 23-year-old Russian woman noted that she visited some famous bars in St. Petersburg.

In December last year, Soldatova announced her retirement. The athlete has four gold medals at the World Championship, as well as three victories at the European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.