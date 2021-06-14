Although more seems possible in the coming months all over the world now that the corona virus is on its way back, Meeuwis does not think it is responsible to wait any longer with his decision. It is still too uncertain whether the singer and his fans will be able to travel responsibly to New York in October. Because those thousands of fans also want to make plans for the summer and autumn, Meeuwis and his management decided early on to postpone the concerts (originally in October 2020) for another year.