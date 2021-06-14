Although more seems possible in the coming months all over the world now that the corona virus is on its way back, Meeuwis does not think it is responsible to wait any longer with his decision. It is still too uncertain whether the singer and his fans will be able to travel responsibly to New York in October. Because those thousands of fans also want to make plans for the summer and autumn, Meeuwis and his management decided early on to postpone the concerts (originally in October 2020) for another year.
After the Royal Albert Hall in London and l’Olympia in Paris, Meeuwis was eager to add New York to his resume as the third international metropolis. The reason for the crossing was initially the celebration of his 25th anniversary as an artist in 2020. When his first concert in New York sold out within a day, he planned a second one.
Due to the corona crisis, he had to shift the performances to October 2021 a year ago. Fans who already have a ticket for New York can just keep it for a year.
Watch all our Show & Entertainment videos here:
Leave a Reply