After losing the internship by the party leadership of the Buenos Aires UCR against Maximiliano Abad, the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, is not resigned and anticipates that it has the vocation to compete with its own list in the Simultaneous and Compulsory Open Primaries of September, when the candidates for national deputies are elected.

“With Gustavo Posse we are going to offer Buenos Aires citizens the possibility to vote for candidates from their own province, with verifiable management experience and with a vocation to transform Buenos Aires abandoning the attitude of being mere spectators and followers of the decisions of otherss “, affirms the document that Radical Protagonism issued this Friday, the space that led the communal chief as a candidate for president of the radicalism of the Province, with the support of Senator Martín Lousteau.

Close to Lousteau, however, they were surprised by the statement. They assured that “the candidacies have not yet been discussed “ and that the senator will work for “everything that is convenient for the national armed forces.”

This Friday, in fact, together with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, he met with two radicals from Santa Fe from the Progressive Front.

Posse has two years remaining in his term as mayor and can no longer renew.

In his environment they also assure that Abad – who was supported by the entire national leadership of the national UCR – is not giving you the places of authorities that correspond to you for having obtained 48% of the votes in the internship.

But partisan sources deny it and challenge: “Within the framework of the PASO law, anyone has the right to appear. If Gustavo wants to head a list for us, that’s fine, let him do it.”

Abad bets that the neuroscientist Facundo Manes, who has been flirting with being a candidate, is encouraged to take the step and confirm his vocation to participate in this year’s elections.

The document comes out in the midst of a strong internal Juntos por el Cambio in the province.

Within the PRO, the vice head of the Buenos Aires government Diego Santilli, Larreta’s right hand, is preparing to be a candidate but the mayor of Vicente López, Jorge Macri, resists him.

The leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, has already reiterated on several occasions that she is willing to be a candidate, but clarified that if she does, it is to top the list.

Meanwhile, the former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal does not finish confirming whether she will be a candidate for the Province or the City, although everything indicates that she will turn to the Buenos Aires district.

The former president of the Chamber of Deputies during Mauricio Macri’s administration, Emilio Monzó, also planted the flag. He was the first to ensure that he would play in the province, in an internship within Juntos por el Cambio.