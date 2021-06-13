Many of its own strains of coronavirus circulate in Russia. This was told by the director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg, reports TASS…

“The data shows that there are indeed so many modified versions of our own, not British, not Indian, circulating,” he said. The strain monitoring system created by the Russian government on the basis of several scientific centers helped to identify this. The specialist added that at the moment, scientists are studying the properties of these viruses.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Gamaleya center, Denis Logunov, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, warned of the possible appearance of a Moscow strain of coronavirus.

Over the past day in Russia, 14,723 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions. The largest number of new infections was recorded in Moscow (7704), the Moscow region (953) and St. Petersburg (862).