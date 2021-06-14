The slow pace of coronavirus vaccination could lead to the emergence of new strains. This was announced on Monday, June 14, by the director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“You need to get vaccinated quickly, and it is better for all citizens who are in constant contact with each other. If some are vaccinated and some are not, this can lead to an intensification of the process of forming strains with altered properties, “he said. TASS…

June 12, Deputy Director of the Center. Gamalei Denis Logunov said that Moscow could have its own specific strains of coronavirus. At the same time, he pointed out that not all strains of coronavirus are dangerous, but he emphasized the need to track all changes, “work ahead of the curve,” identify and, if anything, adapt, create new vaccine options, as is the case with influenza.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that 18 million citizens of the country had already been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On June 10, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko noted that the threat of a pandemic remains, therefore it is important to speed up the process of developing herd immunity.

On June 4, Putin called on the country’s citizens to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection. The vaccination procedure in the country is free, comfortable and voluntary, the head of state recalled, stressing that no deaths were recorded from the use of the Russian vaccine.

The head of state also stressed that all the side effects from the introduction of a domestically produced coronavirus vaccine are limited to an increase in temperature for a couple of hours.

In addition, Putin noted that he regrets the fact that many Russians are irresponsible in observing security measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Large-scale vaccination in Russia started in January, the vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. Four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

