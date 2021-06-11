– What do you think of the game?

– Italy is a great team, we expected another result, but they dominated us. We lost possession too many times and once it was 1-0, we totally lost control of the game. Technically, I must admit that Italy was better.

– What does the performance of yours leave you?

– I am not satisfied with the result, but the Eurocup continues. Now we will try to respond to what happened today, react and think about the next two quotes. You have to forget quickly.

– What was your biggest flaw?

– We did not take advantage of the chances we had and the first goal changed everything, Italy took advantage of having broken the game. I hope this performance will not be repeated, we still have two appointments ahead of us. Analyzing everything, right now, is difficult.

– Do you still have options?

– Having won one or three points today, obviously, it would have helped us a lot, because they would have been points achieved against a very good team, it would have given us strength. It hasn’t happened and we’re sorry, but we can still win two games. Football changes a lot from one game to another …