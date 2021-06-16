SUNRISE recently revealed the existence of Gundam Breaker Battlogue, a cross-media project that will feature an anime series, a video game, and obviously various model kits GUNPLA.

The anime portion of the project is described as a series of 6-episode shorts, which will begin airing on the channel YouTube officer of Gundam.info this fall and will be viewable for both Japan and the rest of the world. Masami Obari (Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue, Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture) will direct the six episodes of the series, with SUNRISE credit for planning and production. Among the mechanical designers involved in this project we will find Kunio Okawara, Kanetake Ebikawa, Kyōtarō Andō (GS study), Kyoryu Kuramo, Kyoshi Takigawa, is Naohiro Washio.

The new line of GUNPLA HG Gundam Breaker Battlogue Series will allow you to purchase and customize the various model kits with different parts such as heads, torso, arms and legs. There is an intention to sell limited editions of these GUNPLAs in the USA.

The part dedicated to the new video game, on the other hand, does not enjoy any detail at the moment. To date, the fun videogame series Gundam Breaker has four console titles and one free-to-play for mobile, and allows players to create their own GUNPLA customized using various parts obtained as rewards and then throwing themselves into battle.

We look forward to finding out more details. Stay tuned!

Source: SUNRISE Street Anime News Network