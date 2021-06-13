B.In an incident in Austin, Texas, at least 14 people were shot dead on Saturday night. The police reported this at press conferences on Saturday. Acting police chief Joseph Chacon said two suspicious men were still wanted. Two injured are still in critical condition.

The investigators assume that “almost all” of the injured are uninvolved third parties. Further details about the incident in the nightlife district of the city are not known for the time being.

The streets were filled with people when the shots rang out at around 1:30 a.m., police reported. Investigators are now evaluating video material from surveillance cameras and police body cameras, among other things, the police said. Gang crime cannot be ruled out, but the motive and circumstances have not yet been clarified.