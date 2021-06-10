Defensor Sporting de Uruguay (1994-1996) Photo:



June 10, 2021

San Lorenzo de Almagro from Argentina (1997, 1998 and 2001). Photo:



June 10, 2021

Deportivo la Coruña (1997-1998). Photo:



June 10, 2021

Porto Alegre Association of Brazil (1998). Photo:



June 10, 2021

Tecos de la UAG de México (Winter 1999, Summer 2000 and Closing 2004). Photo:

VICTOR STRAFFON

June 10, 2021

National of Uruguay (2001, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2013). Photo:



June 10, 2021

Cruz Azul de México (Summer 2002, Opening 2002 and Closing 2003). Photo:

David leah

June 10, 2021

America of Mexico (Opening 2003). Photo:

David leah

June 10, 2021

Dorados de Sinaloa de México (Opening 2005 and Closing 2006). Photo:

DAVID LEAH

June 10, 2021

Monterrey de México (Opening 2006) Photo:

CHRISTIAN PALMA

June 10, 2021

San Luis de México (Closing 2007) Photo:

MARTIN VENEGAS

June 10, 2021

Tigres de México (Opening 2007). Photo:

ALEJANDRO ACOSTA

June 10, 2021

River Plate of Argentina (2008). Photo:

MEXSPORT / PHOTOGAMMA

June 10, 2021

Beitar Jerusalem of Israel (2008-2009). Photo:



June 10, 2021

Royal Society (2008-2009). Photo:



Updated to



June 10, 2021

Aris Thessaloniki of Greece (2009-2010). Photo:

Sakis Mitrolidis

June 10, 2021

Botafogo from Brazil (2010 to 2012). Photo:



June 10, 2021

Figueirense from Brazil (2012). Photo:



June 10, 2021

Rosario Central of Argentina (2013-2014). Photo:



June 10, 2021

Aucas from Ecuador (2015). Photo:



June 10, 2021

The Sun of America from Paraguay (2016) Photo:

DAILY AS

June 10, 2021

Santa Tecla from El Salvador (2016) Photo:



June 10, 2021

Bangu from Brazil (2016) Photo:



June 10, 2021

Central Spanish of Uruguay (2017) Photo:



June 10, 2021

Sports Puerto Montt of Chile (2017) Photo:



June 10, 2021

Audax Italiano (2018). He arrived to play the 2018 South American Cup, the 2018 Chile MTS Cup and the 2018 Scotiabank National Championship. After signing for this club, the Uruguayan player achieves the Guinness Record for the number of clubs in which a professional footballer has played. Photo:

RODRIGO GARRIDO

June 10, 2021

Magellan (played until fall 2018). Photo:



June 10, 2021

Río Branco (signed on December 13, 2018). Photo:



June 10, 2021

In February 2021, the hiring of Sebastián Abreu at Athletic Club de Minas Gerais, a member of the Mineiro championship, was announced. His link with the club ends earlier than expected due to the coronavirus. Photo:

Athletic Club de Minas Gerais

June 10, 2021

In the 2019-2020 season, he returns to Uruguay to sign for Boston River as a player-coach. Photo:

@bostonriver

June 10, 2021

