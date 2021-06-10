Defensor Sporting de Uruguay (1994-1996)
Photo:
Updated to
San Lorenzo de Almagro from Argentina (1997, 1998 and 2001).
Photo:
Updated to
Deportivo la Coruña (1997-1998).
Photo:
Updated to
Porto Alegre Association of Brazil (1998).
Photo:
Updated to
Tecos de la UAG de México (Winter 1999, Summer 2000 and Closing 2004).
Photo:
VICTOR STRAFFON
MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE
Updated to
National of Uruguay (2001, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2013).
Photo:
Updated to
Cruz Azul de México (Summer 2002, Opening 2002 and Closing 2003).
Photo:
David leah
MEXSPORT
Updated to
America of Mexico (Opening 2003).
Photo:
David leah
MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE
Updated to
Dorados de Sinaloa de México (Opening 2005 and Closing 2006).
Photo:
DAVID LEAH
MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE
Updated to
Monterrey de México (Opening 2006)
Photo:
CHRISTIAN PALMA
ALEJANDRO ACOSTA
Updated to
San Luis de México (Closing 2007)
Photo:
MARTIN VENEGAS
MEXSPORT DIGITAL IMAGE
Updated to
Tigres de México (Opening 2007).
Photo:
ALEJANDRO ACOSTA
Mexsport
Updated to
River Plate of Argentina (2008).
Photo:
MEXSPORT / PHOTOGAMMA
MEXSPORT / PHOTOGAMMA
Updated to
Beitar Jerusalem of Israel (2008-2009).
Photo:
Updated to
Royal Society (2008-2009).
Photo:
Updated to
Aris Thessaloniki of Greece (2009-2010).
Photo:
Sakis Mitrolidis
Getty Images
Updated to
Botafogo from Brazil (2010 to 2012).
Photo:
Updated to
Figueirense from Brazil (2012).
Photo:
Updated to
Rosario Central of Argentina (2013-2014).
Photo:
Updated to
Aucas from Ecuador (2015).
Photo:
Updated to
The Sun of America from Paraguay (2016)
Photo:
DAILY AS
DAILY AS
Updated to
Santa Tecla from El Salvador (2016)
Photo:
Updated to
Bangu from Brazil (2016)
Photo:
Updated to
Central Spanish of Uruguay (2017)
Photo:
Updated to
Sports Puerto Montt of Chile (2017)
Photo:
Updated to
Audax Italiano (2018). He arrived to play the 2018 South American Cup, the 2018 Chile MTS Cup and the 2018 Scotiabank National Championship. After signing for this club, the Uruguayan player achieves the Guinness Record for the number of clubs in which a professional footballer has played.
Photo:
RODRIGO GARRIDO
REUTERS
Updated to
Magellan (played until fall 2018).
Photo:
Updated to
Río Branco (signed on December 13, 2018).
Photo:
Updated to
In February 2021, the hiring of Sebastián Abreu at Athletic Club de Minas Gerais, a member of the Mineiro championship, was announced. His link with the club ends earlier than expected due to the coronavirus.
Photo:
Athletic Club de Minas Gerais
Updated to
In the 2019-2020 season, he returns to Uruguay to sign for Boston River as a player-coach.
Photo:
@bostonriver
Updated to
In 2021 Sebastián Abreu signed for South America, his 31st and last club.
Photo:
Uruguayan Championship – AUF
Updated to
Leave a Reply