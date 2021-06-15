The new video game in the series is available for PS4, PS5 and PC.

If you are fans of fight games, surely you are aware of the success it is reaping Guilty Gear Strive. The new video game of Arc System Works It has been a great surprise for the players of the genre and for the followers of the saga. Now, the study has shared the first distribution and sales data, and the numbers confirm the triumph of the title.

Arc System Works has communicated through social networks that Guilty Gear Strive has already distributed 300,000 copies, between digital sales and physical copies sent, such as has indicated Gematsu. The game carries only a few days in the market, since it was launched last Friday, June 11 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, so the sales rhythm is still good.

The video game, which will receive new content from July with the debut of a new unpublished fighter In the franchise, he showed his strength in the first hours of life. Guilty Gear Strive swept its debut and eclipsed Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V records for simultaneous players on Steam. The delays suffered by the game have been positive and have served to get a round product.

The video game is the latest installment in the Guilty Gear universe and further proof that Arc System Works is one of the better studies currently in terms of fighting video games it means. If you want to know more about the new Guilty Gear Strive and add to its popularity, you can recall our analysis of the game.

