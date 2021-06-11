Arc System Works’ new fighting game sweeps Steam on the hunt for Mortal Kombat 11.

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- has been released today on PS4, PS5 and PC; and it is seen that there was a lot of desire to distribute smacks in the game. The new of Arc System Works has debuted with great force on Steam. So much that has already exceeded the maximum figures games like Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V in terms of simultaneous players on Steam, and approaches the fighting games with the best records on the platform.

Based on the SteamDB data, shared In ResetEra, the new installment of the Guilty Gear saga registers a peak of 26,749 concurrent players at time of writing this new. A figure that completely eclipses the maximum of Tekken 7 throughout its life, 18,966 simultaneous players, and the same happens with Street Fighter V, whose record is 14,783 players connected at the same time.

All this, only in the first hours of life. Above Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, and always attending to the SteamDB lists For 2D fighting games, there are only three names above this new protest: Brawlhalla, a free game whose record is 34,816 players, Mortal Kombat 11, with a peak of 35,147 players, and Dragon Ball FighterZ, another of the Arc System Works successes, whose historical maximum is 44,303 simultaneous players. Will the new Guilty Gear be able to surpass them in the next few days?

As we mentioned at the beginning, Guilty Gear -STRIVE- is now available on PC, PS4 and PS5. Its managers confirmed a few days ago that the game’s DLC will begin to arrive in July, and its first additional fighter will be new in the saga. But, DLC issues aside, if you want to know what this 2D fighting proposal offers, our colleague Toni Piedrabuena explains it to you in his complete analysis of Guilty Gear -STRIVE-.

More about: Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, Arc System Works, Steam, Concurrent Players, Concurrent Users, Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V.