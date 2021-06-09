Hugo Guillamón made history yesterday debuting with the Absolute Spanish National Team plus scoring the first goal of the team in the duel against Lithuania that finally ended in 4-0 win. The Valencian player was at the height of footballers like Mundo, Guillot, Valdez and Fernando, the only black and white who scored in their debut with the Spanish National Team. The day was round for Hugo, who has already gone on vacation as he was not summoned by Luis Enrique for the bubble, a vacation that he will have to postpone for a few days … For exams.

And it is that Hugo Guillamón is studying Biomedical Engineering career at the same time that he plays in the elite at the Valencia Football Club. The Valencian is in the first year of his career and like all good university students, he now has his final exams in June, so much so that one of them has not been able to do it … For playing with the National Team.

And is that Guillamón ‘pressed’ to pass the Mathematics exam of the race as soon as they eliminated their team from the European, however the call of the Federation to play against Lithuania made me have to put it off: “I had an exam today in the afternoon, but since they called me I already knew that I would not be able to be, so I asked to change it and, luckily, they did not put me any problem” said the player in VCFMedia.

Hugo, yes, will have a short vacation you expect them to be even shorter than normal. The Valencian player has been vaccinated by the RFEF since he is in the pre-list for the Tokyo Olympics, so now there are only two things in Hugo’s head: Being called up for the Olympics … And passing the Biomedical Engineering finals.