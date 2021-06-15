After the painful death of Nicolás Avelluto (28), the son of the former Secretary of Culture, Pablo Avelluto, Guido, one of the photographer’s brothers and social activist, dedicated a touching letter on your social networks.

In it he told anecdotes of when he shared recitals with Nicolás (from Charly, The Who, the Guns, the Stones and even Paul McCartney) and the celebration for the passage to the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at the Obelisco.

“How many jokes, how many fights and arguments, how many games of Play in all the games and platforms there have been and how many shared passions, how many board and card games “, Guido explained.

And he assured, from the most absolute regret: “What distresses me is knowing that my two little brothers (2 and 3 years old) They are not going to be able to enjoy all those things with him. “

Nicolás Avelluto’s brother wrote “in one of the most distressing days“of his life and portrayed the experiences they shared, as well as sharing photos together.

Guido relates that Nicolás accompanied him to recitals to “fulfill with much love his role as older brother“.

The full letter

“Not long ago I remembered this day as one of the happiest of my life. July 9, 2014, World Cup semifinals. Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties and I went with my brother, along with my father and his partner, to celebrate to the Obelisk. What could be better than that for an 11 year old?

Almost 7 years later I find myself in one of the most distressing days of my life. It is inevitable to remember that moment, which of course is not the only one.

He was not the only place that accompanied me. Since we were very young we have gone together to recitals (Charly, The Who, Guns, Stones, Paul McCartney!), Sporting events, meals, and more. Whenever I was interested in a particular place, I was looking for an excuse to accompany me, even if I didn’t feel like it. In all those cases, working for fulfill his role as an older brother with much love. On my last birthday (18) I received from him: “ehhh happy birthday I think I have to stop saying little brother”. Never.

Those who know me -especially since my childhood- may be remembering an occasion with him, yesalways with the best humor.

How many jokes, how many fights and discussions, how many Play games in all the games and platforms there have been and how many shared passions, how many board and card games (how did you make us lose and lose?se trick tournament in Mendoza because you forgot to ask me that much!).

I collect various things. Most likely it started because he also did it with his tickets. At the beginning of 2020 I started collecting cans. When it all happened I went up to the apartment and saw in a corner a pile of separate cans, waiting for me. In spite of how bad it was to see the tragic scene, it made me smile to see that. Thanks.

Finally, what distresses me the most is knowing that my two little brothers (2 and 3 years old) are not going to be able to enjoy all those things with him. However, I also know that in such a short time did enough that they don’t forget.

After writing this, I assumed that due to the context I would have errors in the writing that I am not used to. I laugh thinking that there is nothing, but absolutely nothing, that would have bothered him less. He would laugh too.“

Grief for Nicolas

The body of the young man was discovered in his house in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez and the causes of his death have not yet been confirmed. The autopsy would be done this Tuesday.

The photographer was found dead on Saturday, after 20, in his apartment in Quesada at 2600. His mother found him.

Nicolás Avelluto died at the age of 28. Photo Twitter.

“He did not answer the calls and, as the family had a key to the house, they went. They found him in the room: he was lying on his bed, face down,” explained the sources consulted by Clarion.

And they added that in the place “there were no signs of violence or that income had been violated.” For this reason, at first, it transpired that he could have suffered a sudden death.

Former President Mauricio Macri expressed his pain and at the same time announced through social networks the death of Avelluto’s son, who headed the Culture portfolio during his tenure.

An immense pain for the death of Nico, the son of Pablo Avelluto. Dear Pablo, there are no words for such a loss. I accompany you and your family in this devastating moment. My strongest hug. – Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) June 13, 2021

In addition to the message from the former president, other leaders and former officials of Juntos por el Cambio expressed their solidarity with former secretary Avelluto for the death of his son.

The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, was “shocked” by the death and sent a “heartfelt condolences” to the family.

“What sadness. There are no words for the loss of a son. A big hug from the heart for Pablo Avelluto and his family at this difficult time,” posted Patricia Bullrich, president of PRO.

DS