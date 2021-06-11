Guest pen The blatant exploitation of seafarers must finally be addressed

Thousands of ship workers who have no access to land or travel home have been abandoned to the seas and ports.

To the Suez Canal the stuck ship caused a traffic jam worth more than eight billion euros in the spring. The Port of Los Angeles, on the other hand, has been tormented by a sum of cargo ships during a coronavirus pandemic that has stretched waiting times for consumer products in the United States. According to the United Nations, the corona has driven more than 400,000 ship workers to the world’s seas.

The profession, which is often invisible to seafarers, has now received rare attention. Eighty percent of the world’s merchandise travels by sea, but some 1.6 million sailors on merchant ships rarely get in the news.

Long before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the shipping industry, another crisis has erupted: cargo and ships and their crews are routinely abandoned at sea and in ports. Often, abuses go unpunished, even if their cost to the environment and people is high.

In Lebanon Thousands of tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate exploded in the port area in Beirut last August. The accident, which killed more than 190 people, brought to the debate the safety risks of cargo and the brazen disregard of shipowners. Often, they simply abandon their property and slip responsibility.

After bringing the ship into port, the Russian owner of the ship had refused to respond to contacts between the crew and the port authorities. Eventually he disappeared – abandoning his workers and the hard-hit ship with his deadly cargo.

Before a pandemic in the seas of the world plagued tens of thousands of discarded seafarers.

There is often a typical story behind it. Shipowners who have run into financial difficulties after filing money strikes file for bankruptcy. They disappear like ashes into the wind, deny their own ships and leave the crews thrown. In general, workers are still on board, either far from the sea or anchored in a foreign port.

Like Flying Dutch sailors, these people can do nothing but sail aimlessly at sea or sit and wait – at worst for years. Usually, they do not have the necessary documents or money to travel home.

Every year, thousands of men find themselves in this situation in the seas and ports of the world. They break down slowly, both physically and mentally. Some die trying to swim ashore.

Payroll theft and discards at sea may not be of interest to the public. Despite intent and cruel calculation, exploitation may seem less violent than it actually is.

Then, when subtle cunning exploits end up in the public eye, reporting subsides in a stream of screaming news headlines to a whisper.

The audience following the news typically thirsts for a clearly identifiable culprit, and accounts of silent exploitation are masked by ghostly silence. The consequences of exploitation often only become apparent over time, far from the news consumers.

In my work I have seen what negligence-based crime can bring about. In Athens, for example, I encountered ten Filipino crew members tanking at anchor tens of miles of land. They had not been paid for more than five months.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) are now tracking cases of abandonment of seafarers on board their ships worldwide. However, the cases uncovered by the organizations are only a fraction of the problem, as captains and ship laborers often fail to report their plight to international authorities while the situation is on.

Better tracing of criminal companies and shipowners and their blacklisting is essential. Unfortunately, the law often protects the cargo of ships better than their crews.

Ian Urbina

The author is an investigative journalist who leads The Outlaw Ocean Project.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.