We have been able to see in detail Guardians of the Galaxy, The new game of Eidos Montreal promises to be an amazing experience: a strong narrative load, decision making, spectacular combats and a lot of humor. It has everything to be one of the successes of this year. We tell you more in these impressions.

Simply brutal. I could finish this text right now and not write a single word more. It is the feeling that I have after seeing in depth the new Guardians of the Galaxy game. Surely you are wondering, after seeing the model adopted by Marvel’s Avengers, if this title opts for the same system. The answer is no. Precisely it gives the feeling that it aspires to the opposite, without microtransactions, or cooperative modes or DLC that appear after launch. Guardians of the Galaxy will be a third person action adventure single player focused on history, fighting and decision making.

I have been able to know some of the details of the story, small brushstrokes of what we can expect from a game that, in terms of duration, will be located in margins similar to those seen in titles such as Uncharted or Jedi Fallen Order. Guardians of the Galaxy takes place a few years after a massive attack on the galaxy, the universe has not yet finished recovering from these events and continues to grapple with their consequences. In this framework Peter Quill and his group continue to take advantage of certain orders to get quick money. Apparently, during one of these missions, a bet between two members of the group causes a “small” accident that will eventually slip out of their hands and unleash a chain of cataclysms that will put the universe in danger. Obviously we will have to remedy it.

In Guardians of the Galaxy we will directly control Star-Lord. Peter Quill is the human character of the group and from Eidos Montreal they have wanted to focus on him to include the player within the group. He is the leader (self-proclaimed, yes) and it is he who will have to take decisions crucial during the game. Therefore, and to be clear, we will not be able to play with Groot, Rocket, Drax or Gamora, at least directly.

Guardians of the Galaxy decisions will change our game

I was talking about decisions. These are going to be very important in Guardians of the Galaxy, although, as Eidos explains, the game has a beginning and an end that will be the same for all players because they want to tell a story with a high narrative component. Despite this, at certain times we can choose what to do or side with some of the members of our particular group of heroes.

This is going to have short or medium term consequences. If we anger any of our allies, they may not be willing to cooperate with us later on. A complicated situation because if there is something that characterizes Guardians of the Galaxy and its crazy sense of humor, it is the continuous discussions between its protagonists. It seems that it will not be possible to shoot down the middle street and this results in a title that promises to be very replayable for those who want to explore the consequences of the various decisions that can be made.

The character design It is inspired by a mixture of comics, movies and animation series and the truth is that I liked them. Peter Quill shows that style of the 80s in which he stayed anchored, Gamora has been equipped with an exosuit that enhances her image of a lethal assassin, the marks that tell Drax’s personal story have been accentuated and for Rocket and Groot they are He has worked on a complementary design that reflects their union, such as the harness worn by the colossus Flora to lift Rocket up and unleash all his wrath from above in an ocean of gunfire and fire. The truth is that it has not been difficult for me to familiarize myself with them at first glance, despite not having the original designs of the films to which we have been used in recent times.

The characters show a design that mixes comics, movies and animation seriesDuring the combats, in the skin of Star-Lord, we can execute dodges, shots, melee attacks from the ground and the air, in addition to different combos and a kind of ultimate attack that will be linked in some way with the licensed music of the game. What I saw in a gameplay makes it clear to me that this is going to be an intense game, with a lot of action, and an interface that at all times will make it clear how we are doing. With a certain RPG base, we will also have elemental damage effects such as ice, fire or electric. But the most relevant thing at this point is how our allies interact during the fighting. They will automatically attack our rivals, but we have special commands that allow us to give them orders to carry out unique attacks. Every hero will have up to four different skills that will have to be used with intelligence since the combats have a certain tactical component and there will be much more profitable skills against some enemies than against others.

After using one of our four allies, we will have to wait for a few moments to use their abilities again, so using them haphazardly doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a good option. During the presentation I saw Gamora execute a vertical cut with a sword, Drax use all his physical power in a brutal attack, Groot can, for example, root enemies by immobilizing them, and Rocket … well it’s Rocket, cause a brutal and devastating explosion . The charm of all this is how they combine these attacks with each other creating very striking and spectacular combat scenes.

This is going to be an intense game, with a lot of action and a certain RPG base.Asked about the possibility of driving vehicles during the game, whether air or ground, Eidos Montreal did not give a clear answer. However, they assure that there will be some action sequences that will break with the usual rhythm of the fighting and that will be to the liking of the players. I would love to be able to pilot the Milano in galactic combat if only anecdotally. But hey, for now, it’s a mystery.

Returning to the RPG elements, the evolution of our character will depend on the result of our combats, the experience acquired in the fight, but also on the exploration and the game will even incorporate a system of perks to take advantage of since we can collect certain components so that later Rocket goes creating equipment. However, some of the main skills that we will acquire will be linked to progress in the story. In terms of exploration, we are facing a linear experience, so, although the scenarios will have a certain size in which to lose ourselves and find collectibles or unlock new conversation options, it will not have an open world structure anywhere.

The soundtrack of Guardians of the Galaxy, one pass

Eidos Montreal highlights that Guardians of the Galaxy will have a wide variety of settings. Also, between missions, the group will meet at the Milan, since the ship will be the starting point to establish the plans prior to each new challenge, holding conversations with the group. Some of them will be unlocked thanks to obtaining some collectibles, and most importantly (at least for me) We will have a jukebox! In it we can reproduce the 30 licensed songs that the game has with bands like Iron Maiden, Wham! or Blondie, to name a few of them, because Guardians of the Galaxy would not be what it is without that magnificent soundtrack that it has.

As for the enemies, it seems that there will be quantity and variety. In fact, the Marvel universe has been explored to rescue some of the most interesting. And of course there will be epic boss battles. We have precisely seen Lady hellblender, one of the villains of the publisher responsible for Thor, Avengers or Spider-Man, although I still do not know what her implication is in this whole story and if she acts alone. Of course they will not be missing cameos of characters loved by all fans of Guardians of the Galaxy: I have been able to see Cosmo, Mantis and some others, but I prefer not to spoil the surprise, since the study has assured us that we are going to have many more appearances that are going to excite the players.

Regarding the difficulty, there will be several levels to choose from and at the end of the game, we can start a New Game + with all the equipment and skills unlocked, to enjoy even tougher confrontations. In a similar way to what is seen in titles such as Batman Arkham or Marvel’s Spider-Man, during the game we can unlock up to a total of 39 suits and different appearances taken from the entire Marvel universe, something that will delight the staunch of the saga .

The soundtrack has 30 songs from bands like Iron Maiden, Blondie or Wham!Guardians of the Galaxy is scheduled to launch on October 26th of this same year and will arrive at PC, Xbox Series X | S, PS5, XOne and PS4. The new generation will offer two different game modes that will allow us to choose whether we want to live the adventure at 1080p and 60 images per second or 4K and 30 fps. It will also take advantage of ray tracing and shadow smoothing to give an on-screen result that looks great.

Without a doubt Guardians of the Galaxy is a nice surprise for the second half of 2021. I quite liked everything he proposes and now we have to wait to see how deep his decision and combat system are and, above all, if they manage to connect with the bulk of the public and, especially, with Star-Lord’s followers and their cronies. Ah! One last thing. In the game there is a flame, not a fire, the kind that spits. It is purple.